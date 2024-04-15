header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 15
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
Wildlife Crossing Construction Prompts 101 Overnight Closures
| Monday, Apr 15, 2024
Wildlife Crossing Closure SB 101

California Department of Transportation, along with Valencia-based C.A. Rasmussen, continues to make progress on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing. The next major operation that will affect local traffic is the installation of steel girders. Overnight closures of the 101 between Palo Comado and Liberty Canyon will detour traffic to Agoura Road April 15 thru April 26- possibly longer, schedule subject to change due to weather and operational reasons.

Beginning on Monday, April 15, ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED on Southbound Highway 101 starting at 11:00 p.m. (NEW TIME!)  on Monday through Friday nights.  All lanes will reopen by 4 a.m. daily except Saturdays.

– You’re invited to a virtual meeting about these closures and detours on Monday, April 15, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can access the meeting in these ways:


1. Join link: https://tinyurl.com/US101Meeting
2. Join by phone at 1-408-418-9388. Access code: 249 882 34807

 CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES

 Night work is scheduled for April 15 – 19 and April 22 – 26.
Daytime work may take place on any day.
The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.

Freeway Detour FAQ:

CLOSURES AND DETOURS
Starting April 15, Caltrans will close all southbound lanes on Highway 101 at night to place girders over the freeway.

– Some lanes will begin closing as early as 7 or 8 p.m. (a partial freeway closure).

– A full freeway closure (all southbound lanes) will begin by 11 p.m. Monday through Friday for approximately two to three weeks.

– Lanes will reopen by 4 a.m. each morning except Saturdays when lanes may open later.

– Times and dates are subject to change.

– On nights when all southbound lanes are closed, northbound lanes will remain open for traffic.

–  Nightly closures of all lanes on northbound 101 are scheduled to start in a few weeks; on those nights, southbound lanes will remain open for traffic.

–  Detours will be provided.

–  A local street detour will be provided on Agoura Road between Liberty Canyon Road and Chesebro Road, as follows:

1. When southbound 101 is closed, cars will exit at Chesebro Road and travel east on Agoura Road to Liberty Canyon Road where they will return to the freeway.

2. When northbound 101 is closed, cars will exit at Liberty Canyon Road and travel west on Agoura Road to Chesebro Road where they will return to the freeway.

– To avoid delays on the local street detour and avoid a traffic backup on the freeway, motorists are strongly encouraged to use an all-freeway detour via State Route 23, State Route 118 and I-405.

–  These full closures and detours are expected to continue for approximately three to four weeks in the southbound direction, and three to four weeks in the northbound direction.

– While crews place girders above northbound lanes, the northbound 101 Liberty Canyon on-ramp may be closed continuously for approximately four weeks for use as a staging area for large construction trucks.

Daytime ramp closures will occur intermittently Mondays through Fridays:

–  The Southbound 101 Liberty Canyon Off-Ramp and the Northbound 101 Liberty Canyon On-Ramp may be closed intermittently between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. See construction progress on live webcams at https://101wildlifecrossing.org/.

To sign up for a free guided tour of this project, please go to https://t.co/xmiIEETIMj.

What is happening?

Caltrans will close half of the 101 Freeway–all of the lanes in one direction – each night for five hours starting at 11:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.

How long will this last?

Likely 30-45 days from the starting date.

Why is this needed?

These closures are for the safety of the public while crews place girders over the freeway to construct the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, a vegetated bridge across Highway 101 to reconnect wildlife habitat. It will be the largest wildlife crossing of its kind. This crossing will help save a threatened population of mountain lions from extinction and ensure a future for all wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains.

What are the girders for?

Why does the freeway need to close to place them? The 82 girders will span the freeway, reaching from the center median to either of the bridge walls along both sides of the freeway. Girders are long boxes of reinforced concrete. On top of the girders, Caltrans will construct a deck which will be the top of the concrete bridge structure. To avoid lengthy closures of the freeway, the girders were manufactured off-site in Riverside County. Large trucks will carry the girders to the construction site. Each girder over the northbound lanes is 103 feet long and weighs 140 tons. Each girder over the southbound lanes is more than 93 feet long and weighs over 126 tons. The weight of one girder is equivalent to more than 14 African elephants!

When do you anticipate the wildlife crossing will be finished?

Based on the proposed schedule, Caltrans anticipates the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing will be finished by late 2025 or early 2026.

Where can I find more information?

Caltrans posts updates about scheduled closures on X (formerly Twitter) at twitter.com/CaltransDist7. To receive free weekly emails from Caltrans giving updates on closures and construction activities, send your email address to michael.comeaux@dot.ca.gov or call (213) 897-9372.

Information about the project is available at these websites:

https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-7/district-7-projects/d7-101-annenberg-wildlife-crossing.

https://101wildlifecrossing.org.

 

 

Wildlife Crossing Closure NB 101
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Castaic Educator Selected for Smithsonian’s Teacher Innovator Institute
Monday, Apr 15, 2024
Castaic Educator Selected for Smithsonian’s Teacher Innovator Institute
Castaic Union School District is thrilled to announce that Lara Frandzel has been selected to participate in the Teacher Innovator Institute at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C
FULL STORY...
City Releases 2024 Concerts in the Park Lineup
Monday, Apr 15, 2024
City Releases 2024 Concerts in the Park Lineup
The city of Santa Clarita’s exciting Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, makes its highly anticipated return this summer for friends, families and neighbors to gather under the evening sky and enjoy free, live musical performances on Saturdays from July 6 to Aug. 24, at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
FULL STORY...
Mustangs Capture First GSAC Season Title
Monday, Apr 15, 2024
Mustangs Capture First GSAC Season Title
The Master's University men's volleyball team left no doubt about it as they swept the OUAZ Spirit 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 in the season finale Saturday in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley College 10-5
Angelo Aleman smacked a pair of home runs as College of the Canyons concluded its three-game series vs. Antelope Valley College with a 10-5 home victory at Mike Gillespie Field on Friday. 
Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley College 10-5
Castaic Educator Selected for Smithsonian’s Teacher Innovator Institute
Castaic Union School District is thrilled to announce that Lara Frandzel has been selected to participate in the Teacher Innovator Institute at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C
Castaic Educator Selected for Smithsonian’s Teacher Innovator Institute
City Releases 2024 Concerts in the Park Lineup
The city of Santa Clarita’s exciting Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, makes its highly anticipated return this summer for friends, families and neighbors to gather under the evening sky and enjoy free, live musical performances on Saturdays from July 6 to Aug. 24, at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
City Releases 2024 Concerts in the Park Lineup
Mustangs Capture First GSAC Season Title
The Master's University men's volleyball team left no doubt about it as they swept the OUAZ Spirit 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 in the season finale Saturday in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Capture First GSAC Season Title
Register Now for Greater L.A. County Vector Control Fireside Chat
Join the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District online for an engaging conversation with experts in the field as they discuss the latest advancements and future trends in vector control Monday, April 15, from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m.
Register Now for Greater L.A. County Vector Control Fireside Chat
Child & Family Center Offering Mental Health Seminar Series
In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Child & Family Center is presenting a series of four seminars for parents and caregivers of children and teens.
Child & Family Center Offering Mental Health Seminar Series
Matadors Gearing Up for Finals at CSUN’s ‘Crunch Time’
The University Student Union at California State University, Northridge is helping Matadors keep their peace during finals season with Crunch Time.
Matadors Gearing Up for Finals at CSUN’s ‘Crunch Time’
L.A. County Sites Identified for Possible Measles Exposure
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified by the California Department of Public Health of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled throughout Los Angeles County from Saturday, March 30 to Sunday, April 1.
L.A. County Sites Identified for Possible Measles Exposure
Wildlife Crossing Construction Prompts 101 Overnight Closures
California Department of Transportation, along with Valencia-based C.A. Rasmussen, continues to make progress on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing.
Wildlife Crossing Construction Prompts 101 Overnight Closures
Youth Show Added to Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is expanding its 2024 Summer Season to include a weekend of performances at the MAIN in July by members of this summer’s youth Shakespeare Camp.
Youth Show Added to Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival
City Announces Cowboy Festival Road Closures
The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival makes its anticipated return to William S. Hart Park, located at 24141 Newhall Avenue, this upcoming weekend!
City Announces Cowboy Festival Road Closures
L.A. County Aims to Speed Up Property Tax Corrections
With the federal and state deadlines for filing and paying taxes approaching in three days, Los Angeles County is also renewing its focus on taxes, with a special focus on enhancing its property tax correction and reimbursement processes.
L.A. County Aims to Speed Up Property Tax Corrections
Orchard Arms Senior Housing Waitlist Now Open
The Los Angeles County Development Authority will be accepting registrants for its Senior and Family Public Housing Site-Based Waiting Lists, including Orchard Arms Senior Apartments in Valencia, from April 15, 8 a.m. through April 30, 11:59 p.m., or until a sufficient number of registrations have been received, whichever occurs first.
Orchard Arms Senior Housing Waitlist Now Open
Wine on the Roof Tickets Still Available
Live jazz music, entertainment by talented William S. Hart Union High School District Students, music by Lance Allyn, be treated to happy hour, plus six seated courses - each one created by a different chef from your favorite local restaurants and paired with fabulous wines, local and statewide.
Wine on the Roof Tickets Still Available
April 21: Free Community Paper Shredding Event
Local realtor, Racquel Wilder, is hosting a free community paper shredding event Sunday, April 21, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the parking lot of Congregation Beth Shalom.
April 21: Free Community Paper Shredding Event
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
April 17: Hart District to Choose Search Firm, Offer Hart Mascot Presentation
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.
April 17: Hart District to Choose Search Firm, Offer Hart Mascot Presentation
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
April 16: Planning Commission to Discuss Town Center Specific Plan
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 16: Planning Commission to Discuss Town Center Specific Plan
Santa Clarita Opens 38th Park, Skyline Ranch Park
Hundreds of residents joined the Santa Clarita City Council and dignitaries on Saturday, Aprl 6, for the grand opening of the city’s newest amenity, Skyline Ranch Park. Marking the 38th park in the community, the 10.5-acre park offers activities for everyone.
Santa Clarita Opens 38th Park, Skyline Ranch Park
SUSD Seeks Applicants for Asset Management Advisory Committee
The Saugus Union School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the district’s Asset Management Advisory Committee.
SUSD Seeks Applicants for Asset Management Advisory Committee
May 2: Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance, Music
Take a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more. Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance and Music will appear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m.
May 2: Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance, Music
SCVNews.com