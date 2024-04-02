header image

April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Clean California Beautification Project Confronts Illegal Dumping in North L.A. County
| Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024
Clean California4

Caltrans has announced the completion of a $1.3 million Clean California project in north Los Angeles County that features more durable and visually appealing fencing installed along stretches of Interstate 5, Interstate 210 and State Route 118 to fight illegal dumping, improve litter collection and remove graffiti.

The clean-up improvements were made possible through the Clean California initiative, a sweeping, $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and join with communities throughout the state to reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces.

The eight locations where new fencing was installed include:

–Sylmar, along northbound I-5 at two locations: Hubbard Street and near the I-210 interchange.

–Arleta, along I-5 on the southbound side of Paxton Street.

–Pacoima, along SR-118 from eastbound Dronefield Avenue to Foothill Boulevard.

–Lake View Terrace, along I-210 at eastbound Foothill Boulevard.

–Pasadena, at three locations along I-210: eastbound Washington Boulevard, eastbound Claremont Street, and eastbound Hammond Street.

“These fencing improvements capture the vision of Clean California by improving infrastructure in both form and function,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Protecting freeway access and roadside cleanliness from illegal dumping lifts community spirit and provides a better transportation experience for everyone.”

“I’m very pleased that this project benefits the traveling public and several underserved communities by enhancing neighborhood connectivity and aesthetics. This includes improving the visual quality of the communities, preventing unsafe freeway access, and reducing litter and graffiti,” said Gloria Roberts, Director of Caltrans District 7.

Clean California grants have funded 319 projects statewide to revitalize and beautify underserved communities, some of which are already complete and now sources of community pride. Projects are improving public spaces, tribal lands, parks, neighborhoods, transit centers, walking paths, streets, roadsides, recreation fields, community gathering spots and places of cultural importance or historical interest in underserved communities.

Since launching Clean California in July 2021, Caltrans and its local partners have picked up 2.3 million cubic yards of litter, enough to fill about 700 Olympic-size swimming pools. This represents a 760% increase compared to the department’s previous trash collection efforts and can largely be attributed to Clean California.

Caltrans has hosted more than 500 free dump days in communities throughout the state resulting in the collection of 12,000-plus mattresses and nearly 50,000 tires. The initiative has drawn more than 10,000 community clean-up volunteers and created 15,000 jobs, including positions for individuals who were formerly incarcerated, on probation, or experiencing housing insecurity.

For more information about how Clean California is transforming communities, visit cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/.
The aroma of savory barbecue wafting through the air, the joy of line dancing with friends and the chance to travel back in time to the Wild West are all experiences that make the city of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival so unique.
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Zachary Jones, a 12th grade student dually enrolled at Learning Post Academy and Hart High School, has been selected as a finalist in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce “Beyond the Palette,” a group exhibition by artists of the LELA (Lantern of the East – Los Angeles) International Artists organization.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Margaret Rose Deamborossio.
Step into the world of theatrical mastery with "Uncle Rufus II: Odella’s Revenge," where seasoned talent meets gripping storytelling, including the legendary Mildred Dumas, the heart and soul of the production.
Over the past few months, Santa Clarita has received plenty of rain, making our hillsides green and replenishing our groundwater.
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., designed to help participants navigate difficult situations by learning coping skills and build resilience to successfully navigate life’s challenges.
The city of Santa Clarita’s 28th Annual Cowboy Festival, set to return to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will bring an exciting lineup for attendees to partake in.
Eat. Drink. Local., which was previously known as Veg Fest, announces its 2024 festival will be taking place at Central Park on Saturday, June 1, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a posthumous pardon Friday for William “Bill” Burwell, an influential student activist on the California State University, Northridge campus in the 1960s and a founding member of the Black Student Union (BSU) and the Department of Afro-American (now Africana) Studies.
Carlos Orozco, 2024 president of JCI Santa Clarita, reflects on the Jaycees first quarter of the new year. His full message can be found below.
Come out and join the fun at the Relay Rally on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Newhall Crossing, located at the courtyard by Laemmle Theatre, 22500 Lyons Avenue.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 1 - Sunday, April 7.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m. in City Hall's Council Chambers.
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a concert by award-winning, cowboy balladeer Dave Stamey Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be actively looking for drivers throughout the month who are in violation of the state’s hands-free cell phone law.
The WiSH Education Foundation will present a webinar focusing on scholarships and financial aid on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m. The deadline to register for this webinar is Monday, April 8 at 5 p.m.
