Clean California Beautification Project Confronts Illegal Dumping in North L.A. County

Caltrans has announced the completion of a $1.3 million Clean California project in north Los Angeles County that features more durable and visually appealing fencing installed along stretches of Interstate 5, Interstate 210 and State Route 118 to fight illegal dumping, improve litter collection and remove graffiti.

The clean-up improvements were made possible through the Clean California initiative, a sweeping, $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and join with communities throughout the state to reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces.

The eight locations where new fencing was installed include:

–Sylmar, along northbound I-5 at two locations: Hubbard Street and near the I-210 interchange.

–Arleta, along I-5 on the southbound side of Paxton Street.

–Pacoima, along SR-118 from eastbound Dronefield Avenue to Foothill Boulevard.

–Lake View Terrace, along I-210 at eastbound Foothill Boulevard.

–Pasadena, at three locations along I-210: eastbound Washington Boulevard, eastbound Claremont Street, and eastbound Hammond Street.

“These fencing improvements capture the vision of Clean California by improving infrastructure in both form and function,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Protecting freeway access and roadside cleanliness from illegal dumping lifts community spirit and provides a better transportation experience for everyone.”

“I’m very pleased that this project benefits the traveling public and several underserved communities by enhancing neighborhood connectivity and aesthetics. This includes improving the visual quality of the communities, preventing unsafe freeway access, and reducing litter and graffiti,” said Gloria Roberts, Director of Caltrans District 7.

Clean California grants have funded 319 projects statewide to revitalize and beautify underserved communities, some of which are already complete and now sources of community pride. Projects are improving public spaces, tribal lands, parks, neighborhoods, transit centers, walking paths, streets, roadsides, recreation fields, community gathering spots and places of cultural importance or historical interest in underserved communities.

Since launching Clean California in July 2021, Caltrans and its local partners have picked up 2.3 million cubic yards of litter, enough to fill about 700 Olympic-size swimming pools. This represents a 760% increase compared to the department’s previous trash collection efforts and can largely be attributed to Clean California.

Caltrans has hosted more than 500 free dump days in communities throughout the state resulting in the collection of 12,000-plus mattresses and nearly 50,000 tires. The initiative has drawn more than 10,000 community clean-up volunteers and created 15,000 jobs, including positions for individuals who were formerly incarcerated, on probation, or experiencing housing insecurity.

For more information about how Clean California is transforming communities, visit cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/.

