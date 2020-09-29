‘Martindale’ Brush Fire in Bouquet Canyon, Visible from SCV, Threatens Strctures

Smoke from a brush fire dubbed the Martindale Fire in Bouquet Canyon near the Bouquet Reservoir was visible from areas in the Santa Clarita Valley shortly after the blaze broke out Monday afternoon, quickly burning 200 acres and threatening structures.

The Martindale Fire was burning in a northeast direction shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, according to John Clearwater, a spokesman with Angeles National Forest.

“We’re watching the weather and the winds,” Clearwater said. “Today we’re seeing Santa Ana winds which could be a factor in why this fire broke out.”

As of 3:30 p.m., L.A County Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez said the fire was updated to 200 acres and structures were being threatened.

Bouquet Canyon Road was closed between Vasquez Canyon Road and Elizabeth Lake Road, according to Sgt. Zachary Emmons with the California Highway Patrol.

Evacuation orders were issued at Bouquet Reservoir Dam, south to mile marker 11.5, and an evacuation warning was issued at mile marker 11.5 to Texas Canyon Ranger Station, according to the official ANF Fire Twitter account.

The fire was about five miles south of the Bouquet Reservoir Dam, according to Capt. Ron Haralson with L.A. County Fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.