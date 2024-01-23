CHP Sees Notable Reduction in Freeway Shootings

In a significant milestone for public safety, the California Highway Patrol documented a substantial reduction in the number of freeway shootings across the state. The number of confirmed freeway shootings in California dropped from 349 to 274 last year, a reduction of more than 21% from the previous year and a 38% reduction from 2021.

“Freeway shootings are serious crimes and the CHP actively investigates every incident of highway violence,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of our highways throughout California and fostering an environment where motorists can travel without fear.”

In addition to the reduction in the number of freeway shootings, CHP data confirms the number of victims killed and injured in highway violence incidents also decreased.

Last year there were four people killed in freeways shootings, which is a 60% reduction from 2022. Additionally, there was an 8% reduction in the number of people injured – from 74 to 68 last year.

Reflecting the good work that contributed to these reductions, the number of arrests by the CHP in freeways shootings increased nearly 9% from 2022.

“While this downward trend marks progress, let’s be clear: one life lost by gun violence is one too many. California will remain relentless in our pursuit to improve public safety, reduce gun violence, and invest in smart crime-fighting strategies that deliver real results,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

If you are driving on the freeway and a shooting takes place near you, you should remain calm, be a good witness and note any details such as vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers.

Maintain a safe distance from the suspect, and call 9-1-1 if possible, to report the incident and your current location.

