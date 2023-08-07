Matadors Release 2023 Fall Women’s Tennis Schedule

California State University, Northridge women’s tennis coach Gary Victor has announced the Fall portion of the 2023-24 schedule.

The action begins Sept. 15-17 at the Hen/Athena Invitational Duals in Claremont. Play continues from Sept. 28-Oct. 1 when the Matadors head to the San Diego State Fall Invitational.

The following week sees CSUN travel to the Long Beach State Fall Invitational. After a 10-day break, the Matadors enter the ITA Southwest Regional that will be played in San Diego. The Fall concludes Nov. 10-12 when the Matadors host the CSUN Fall Invitational.

“I am looking forward to starting with this special group,” Victor said. “They excel in the classroom, in the community, and on the court. We hope to build on last year’s success this Fall with a very competitive schedule.”

The Matadors went 17-7 a year ago, earning the program’s first postseason berth since 2001 when CSUN played in the inaugural Universal Tennis National Invitational Tennis Championship. The 17 wins were the most dual wins for the program since 2011 when CSUN won 16 (16-6). CSUN defeated three teams (Boston U, Fordham, and Youngstown State) that won their respective conferences and qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

The Matadors ended 2023 with a 6-3 league record, the most victories for the Matadors in Big West since 2008, when CSUN went 6-2 in conference play. CSUN defeated UC Santa Barbara twice, the 2022 Big West Champions.

The Matadors return 11 letter winners, including three All-Conference players in Angela Ho, Sasha Turchak, Yuliia Zhytelna. Leading the three newcomers is Nicole West, who won the 2023 CCCAA Championship for Santa Monica College.

The spring schedule will be released later.

