May 13: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Board meetings have been temporarily relocated to the SCV Water Agency Training Room location at 23780 Pine St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This meeting will be conducted in person but as a convenience to the public, members of the public may also participate virtually by using the agency’s call-in number 1-(833)-568-8864, webinar ID: 161 246 5227 or Zoom webinar by clicking on the link https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1612465227.

Items on the agenda include variety of reports, contracts and routine business and approval of an internal control policy.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed at www.yourscvwater.com/meetings/special-board-meeting-051324.

