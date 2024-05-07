May 15: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Chronic Tacos

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, May 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., for the monthly After Hours Mixer, an evening of networking and fun at Chronic Tacos, 27665 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Enjoy an evening of meaningful connections and networking with food, drinks and opportunities to forge new connections and reconnect with friends.

SCV Chamber mixers offer a way to get engaged with the business community in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, where ideas are exchanged, knowledge is shared and potential partnerships are explored. Seize this chance to expand your network, gain new insights and nurture lasting connections.

Don’t forget to bring your business card for a chance to enter the raffle. Remember, you must be present to win.

Cost for members is $15 / non-members $30.

Click here to register.

