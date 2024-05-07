May 9: Free Small Business Summit at Mission College

Get ready to level up your small business game. The next Los Angeles Region Small Business Summit will be held Thursday, May 9 and features Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Los Angeles County Team Department of Economic Opportuntiy, city of Los Angeles and partners at Mission College in Sylmar.

From expert panel discussions to a bustling resource expo and beyond, the Los Angeles Region Small Business Summit will also connect local small businesses to newly launched programs and opportunities now available to support the startup and growth of local entrepreneurs, small businesses and nonprofits including the Economic Mobility Initiative, a $25 million investment launching and available to attendees at the event.

This Summit, the second of five countywide, will also feature all participating community-based organizations hosting information and direct outreach to local business owners and non-profits in attendance.

Discover a trove of free resources, services and programs aimed at helping your business grow and thrive. From the expert panel discussions to a bustling resource expo and beyond, this summit has everything you need to elevate your business, all under one roof.

Expo Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Event: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The summit’s feature presentation:

Entrepreneurship Upward Mobility

10:10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Growing a business at all stages. From small businesses to sidewalk vendors, learn about the free resources available and upcoming opportunities to help take your business to the next level.

Mission College

13356 Eldridge Ave.,

Sylmar, CA 91342

Register now for this free summit at https://bit.ly/smallbizsummits2024.

