Today in
S.C.V. History
May 7
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
May 9: Free Small Business Summit at Mission College
| Tuesday, May 7, 2024
small business summit

Get ready to level up your small business game. The next Los Angeles Region Small Business Summit will be held Thursday, May 9 and features Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Los Angeles County Team Department of Economic Opportuntiy, city of Los Angeles and partners at Mission College in Sylmar.

From expert panel discussions to a bustling resource expo and beyond, the Los Angeles Region Small Business Summit will also connect local small businesses to newly launched programs and opportunities now available to support the startup and growth of local entrepreneurs, small businesses and nonprofits including the Economic Mobility Initiative, a $25 million investment launching and available to attendees at the event.

This Summit, the second of five countywide, will also feature all participating community-based organizations hosting information and direct outreach to local business owners and non-profits in attendance.

Discover a trove of free resources, services and programs aimed at helping your business grow and thrive. From the expert panel discussions to a bustling resource expo and beyond, this summit has everything you need to elevate your business, all under one roof.

Expo Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Event: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The summit’s feature presentation:

Entrepreneurship Upward Mobility

10:10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Growing a business at all stages. From small businesses to sidewalk vendors, learn about the free resources available and upcoming opportunities to help take your business to the next level.

Mission College

13356 Eldridge Ave.,

Sylmar, CA 91342

Register now for this free summit at https://bit.ly/smallbizsummits2024.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArts 2024 Character Animation Producers’ Show
Members of the California Institute of the Arts community, industry representatives and friends and family journeyed to Los Angeles's Miracle Mile neighborhood to celebrate Character Animation students’ films at the 2024 Character Animation Producers’ Show.
CalArts 2024 Character Animation Producers’ Show
Princess Cruises Announces Return to San Juan, Puerto Rico
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has announced it will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico after more than a decade, for a season of Southern Caribbean cruises onboard Grand Princess, from October 2025 through March 2026.
Princess Cruises Announces Return to San Juan, Puerto Rico
May 15: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Chronic Tacos
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, May 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., for the monthly After Hours Mixer, an evening of networking and fun at Chronic Tacos.
May 15: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Chronic Tacos
May 9: Free Small Business Summit at Mission College
Get ready to level up your small business game. The next Los Angeles Region Small Business Summit will be held Thursday, May 9 and features Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Los Angeles County Team Department of Economic Opportuntiy, city of Los Angeles and partners at Mission College in Sylmar.
May 9: Free Small Business Summit at Mission College
COC Men’s Golf Wins SoCal Title, Advances to State Championship
College of the Canyons has captured the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship, the ninth in program history, after turning its opening round lead into a four-stroke advantage over runner-up Cypress College on Monday, May 6 at Rio Bravo Country Club.
COC Men’s Golf Wins SoCal Title, Advances to State Championship
May is Trauma Awareness Month, Blood, Platelet Donors Needed
When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.
May is Trauma Awareness Month, Blood, Platelet Donors Needed
May 8: Bouquet Canyon Park Pickleball Courts Closed for Maintenance
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the pickleball courts at Bouquet Canyon Park will be closed on Wednesday, May 8, for necessary maintenance on the windscreens.
May 8: Bouquet Canyon Park Pickleball Courts Closed for Maintenance
June 1: Inaugural California Adopt-a-Pet Day
The California Animal Welfare Association, the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have announced the inaugural California Adopt-a-Pet Day will take place on Saturday, June 1.
June 1: Inaugural California Adopt-a-Pet Day
Lady Mustangs Add Leah Burke to Soccer Roster
Gilbert, Arizona's Leah Burke has signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at The Master's University.
Lady Mustangs Add Leah Burke to Soccer Roster
Mustangs Drop NAIA Championship Game
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa  - The Master's University struggled against a high-energy Georgetown (KY) Tigers squad, losing in straight sets 23-25, 18-25, 20-25 in the championship match of the 2024 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Volleyball Championships.
Mustangs Drop NAIA Championship Game
COC Names Nichole Muro, Owen Crockett Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Nichole Muro (softball) and Owen Crockett (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 29 to May 4.
COC Names Nichole Muro, Owen Crockett Athletes of the Week
‘Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon’ Coming to The MAIN
Step into the Heart of 1970s Texas at The MAIN as Front Row Center presents, "Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon."
‘Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon’ Coming to The MAIN
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Dodger Day Celebrates 45 Years
Warmer weather, longer days and the sound of baseball is officially back!
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Dodger Day Celebrates 45 Years
May 18: Stop the Stigma Community Event
Mental Health Hookup, in partnership with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, will conduct the third annual Stop the Stigma community event on May 18, from 10 a.m. to  2 p.m., on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital campus, located at 23803 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
May 18: Stop the Stigma Community Event
CSUN Set to Open First of Its Kind Student Resource Center
California State University, Northridge is set to open a first of its kind resource center in the CSU system to provide basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness in a centralized location on campus.
CSUN Set to Open First of Its Kind Student Resource Center
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 6 - Sunday, May 12.
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses
In an effort to bolster local businesses, Los Angeles County just launched the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund, a $4.1 million grant program aimed to serve businesses that were impacted by the Hollywood strikes and the pandemic.
Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses
City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “From the Sweet Flypaper of Life,” featuring the remarkable works of high school students enrolled in the CalArts Community Arts Partnership (CAP) Photography Lab Program.
City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit
May 18: Zonta SCV to Recap Previous LifeForward Workshops
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop to provide a recap of previous workshops beginning Nov. 18, 2023 through May 18, 2024 and a review of tools learned and how to continue to build on connected relationships.
May 18: Zonta SCV to Recap Previous LifeForward Workshops
Bill Miranda | Free To Be Me Celebrates Inclusivity
As a City dedicated to inclusivity and community, we aim to create world-class events to bring our residents together.
Bill Miranda | Free To Be Me Celebrates Inclusivity
LASD Highlighting Motorcycle Awareness Month
During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
LASD Highlighting Motorcycle Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
Donohoe, Kurowski Named 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Dale Donohoe and Kim Kurowski were named the Santa Clarita Valley's top volunteers of the year at the 2024 SCV Man and Woman of the Year dinner celebration held Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The event also honored all of the 17 men and 17 woman nominated for the award.
Donohoe, Kurowski Named 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
