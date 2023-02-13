More Than 500 Short-Term COC Spring Classes Still Available

More than 500 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2023 semester.

The 8-week short-term classes have start dates throughout February and March, and some 5-week courses will begin in April.

New and returning students can benefit from the wide range of classes that will be offered in subjects such as culinary arts, English, math, nursing, sociology, welding, and wine studies.

Many classes being offered will appeal to high school students, as they satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL)—which provides lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost—will be offering more than 200 short-term classes throughout March and April.

Some new PPL programs include five new certification programs for individuals interested in pursuing careers in yoga teaching, real estate, commercial art, digital publishing, and paralegal fields. Courses in photography, including a specialized emeritus class for older adults, will also be offered.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, short-term classes will be held in three different formats:

InPerson – These classes require in-person instruction. Strict health protocols will be followed for safety.

Online – These classes will not meet live. They give students the flexibility to complete instruction at their convenience.

OnlineLive – These classes will be held via Zoom on the days and times listed on the class schedule. Students will not be able to register for two classes at the same time.

Registration for short-term classes will remain open until classes are filled.

Students who choose to enroll in a short-term class at the college will also have the added benefit of being classified as a “returning student” prior to the upcoming summer session registration period, which begins Feb. 27.

For more information about short-term classes, please visit the class schedule.

