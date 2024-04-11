Ocean Water Warning for April 10

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

The entire swim area.

-Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

The entire swim area.

-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

The entire swim area.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

-Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18

100 yards up and down the coast of the creek.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast of the storm drain.

-Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20

100 yards up and down the coast of the storm drain.

-Windward storm drain at Venice Beach

100 yards up and down the coast of the storm drain.

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The entire swim area.

-Malibu Pier in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast of the pier.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...