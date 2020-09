Oct. 13: VIA Virtual Series with Mayor Cameron Smyth

The Valley Industry Association will welcome Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth as the Keynote Speaker for the October VIA Virtual Series taking place Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 11:00 a.m – 12:30 p.m.

In addition to other topics, Smyth will discuss the City Council’s consideration to separate from the L.A. County Department of Public Health to create the City’s own Health Department.

$15 for VIA members.

$20 for non-members.

For reservations, visit www.via.org/calendar.

For questions or more information, call (661) 294-8088 or email kathy@via.org.