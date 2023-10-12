header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 12
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
Oct. 19: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
| Thursday, Oct 12, 2023
SCV Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee Meeting is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Note: The public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar.

The Committee is scheduled to discuss September/October 2023 reports.

Click [here] for the complete meeting packet.

Please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting along with the link to the agenda packet.

Please note that those who attend the committee meeting in person should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting. Thank you.

Meeting information:

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Please click on the link below to join the meeting virtually:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1618540093

Or by Telephone:

Toll Free: 1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 161 854 0093
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
10-12-2023 Princess Cruises Unveils Collaboration with Magic Castle
10-12-2023 Oct. 19: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
10-11-2023 Oct. 26: Aero TMF Hosts Aerospace & Defense Forum
10-10-2023 Oct. 20: Deadline to Enroll in SCV Water Academy
10-10-2023 Thurmond Launches Statewide Paid Student Internships Effort
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Cruises Unveils Collaboration with Magic Castle
Princess Cruises unveiled Thursday Spellbound by Magic Castle, a collaboration with the famed Hollywood icon set to enchant guests aboard Sun Princess when the new ship debuts in early 2024.
Princess Cruises Unveils Collaboration with Magic Castle
Blood Donors Needed
Since announcing a national blood and platelet shortage a month ago, thousands of donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to help rebuild the American Red Cross blood and platelet supply.
Blood Donors Needed
Oct. 19: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee Meeting is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 19: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
COC Appoints New Bond Oversight Committee Members
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees approved the appointment of seven new members to the Santa Clarita Community College District Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee at its Oct. 11 meeting. 
COC Appoints New Bond Oversight Committee Members
Oct. 15: CSUN Hosting Annual All Abilities Resource Fair
The California State University, Northridge Family Focus Resource Center is hosting its 10th annual All Abilities Resource Fair on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the university.
Oct. 15: CSUN Hosting Annual All Abilities Resource Fair
SCV Project Linus in Need of Blanket Donations
Local nonprofit chapter SCV Project Linus is calling for support from the community to help replenish its inventory at Make a Blanket Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 28, at the College of the Canyons East Gym.
SCV Project Linus in Need of Blanket Donations
California Unveils Plans to Strengthen Statewide Student Performance
On Monday, Oct. 16, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the California Department of Education, and partners will unveil plans to drive improvements in statewide student performance.
California Unveils Plans to Strengthen Statewide Student Performance
CHP Grant Bolsters Outreach Within Latino Community
As California celebrates Latino Heritage Month recognizing the contributions of the more than 15 million Latinos who call California home, the CHP received grant funding to promote traffic safety within Spanish-speaking communities.
CHP Grant Bolsters Outreach Within Latino Community
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 109 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 109 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 109 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
Nov. 18: Annual Holiday Boutique to Support American Cancer Society
Embrace the holiday spirit and shop at the Annual Holiday Boutique benefiting the American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley. 
Nov. 18: Annual Holiday Boutique to Support American Cancer Society
Applications Open for County Training Center/Fire Camp Job Training Program
The L.A. County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department is encouraging applicants to apply for the Los Angeles County Training Center/Fire Camp.
Applications Open for County Training Center/Fire Camp Job Training Program
SCVEDC Releases Santa Clarita Largest Employer’s List for 2023
Through their research for the Economic Outlook Forecast, The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation compiled the Santa Clarita Valley Largest Employer’s List illustrating marked growth in this past year.
SCVEDC Releases Santa Clarita Largest Employer’s List for 2023
Oct. 26: Aero TMF Hosts Aerospace & Defense Forum
On Oct. 26th the SCV Chapter of the Aerospace & Defense Forum will be visiting Aero TMF for networking, a presentation, and a tour of their facility in Valencia.
Oct. 26: Aero TMF Hosts Aerospace & Defense Forum
CHP Awarded Federal Grant For Pedestrian, Cyclist Safety
The California Highway Patrol was awarded a federal grant to support its yearlong education and enforcement efforts to help improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety throughout the state.
CHP Awarded Federal Grant For Pedestrian, Cyclist Safety
Newsom Signs Bills to Support Vulnerable Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the signing this week by Governor Gavin Newsom of several pieces of legislation Thurmond sponsored and supported.
Newsom Signs Bills to Support Vulnerable Students
LASD Warns Scammers Impersonating Department Personnel
Scammers will call residents and tell them they are Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel, deputy, sergeant, detective, etc., and demand payment of a fine for failing to respond to a jury duty summons or an outstanding warrant.
LASD Warns Scammers Impersonating Department Personnel
Oct. 30: The Main Features “Color Therapy” by Sarah Louise Wilson
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce “Color Therapy” featuring the artwork of Sarah Louise Wilson at The MAIN theatre in Old Town Newhall.
Oct. 30: The Main Features “Color Therapy” by Sarah Louise Wilson
College of the Canyons hosts Grand Opening of New Advanced Technology Center
Manufacturing Day is an annual national celebration to help students discover what modern manufacturing is all about, and for years in Santa Clarita private and public organizations have come together to introduce students first-hand to how manufacturing, engineering, robotics, logistics, and quality control all play a role in shaping our world.
College of the Canyons hosts Grand Opening of New Advanced Technology Center
Santa Clarita Spotlight Highlights Local Breweries
The City of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to release the second episode of "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a Shop Local series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city.
Santa Clarita Spotlight Highlights Local Breweries
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Oct. 20: Deadline to Enroll in SCV Water Academy
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is now enrolling for the Fall SCV Water Academy. Enroll in the SCV Water Academy, an exclusive and complimentary educational experience tailored for Santa Clarita Valley residents. Immerse yourself in firsthand knowledge about SCV Water from industry experts through dynamic, face-to-face sessions.
Oct. 20: Deadline to Enroll in SCV Water Academy
Thurmond Launches Statewide Paid Student Internships Effort
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has launched a statewide paid student internships effort with a press conference and summit in Sacramento.
Thurmond Launches Statewide Paid Student Internships Effort
Five Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 9 - Sunday, Oct. 15.
Five Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: