Inside
September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
| Friday, Sep 1, 2023
Mission Opera girones crop

Mission Opera will present the West Coast premiere of “Girondines” by Kirsten C. Kunkle and Sarah Van Sciver at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.

Weaving together six French Revolution women’s true stories, “Girondines” combines elements of theater, film, dance, fine art, literature, music and the macabre to capture the tragedy, sacrifice, and eerie intrigue these remarkable heroines experienced during their lives. Three of the ladies in this ghostly gathering are guillotined and three barely survive the political upheaval. Based-on-a-true-story, this poignant presentation will captivate opera, musical, and theater fans, history buffs and the curious seeking a unique cultural experience for their “Halloweekend.”

“The opera’s story is timeless as women worldwide continue to fight for their voices,” said Kunkle. “It is thrilling to present a new work created and performed by women which amplifies the legacies of six courageous women from a bygone era.”

The opera is sung in English and will be presented with English and Spanish supertitles. Directed by Kunkle, Mission Opera’s production brings together outstanding local talent alongside nationally recognized guest artists. Mission Opera has assembled two exceptionally talented “Girondines” casts with each scheduled to perform two shows.

“Kirsten and I are thrilled to bring ‘Girondines’ to life with a stellar cast and crew in an exquisite venue,” said Van Sciver, a Califronia Institue of the Arts alumna who serves as the Opera’s music director, technical director and pianist/conductor.

“Girondines” features: Kirsten C. Kunkle and Catherine Antonia Kenney as murderess Charlotte Corday; Ashley Becker and Jessica Schneiderman as playwright Olympe de Gouges; Laurice Kennel and Ariel Pisturino as painter Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun; Claire Pegram and Leeza Yorke as writer Madame Roland; Kaitlyn Tierney and Alexis Wesley as philosopher Madame De Staël and Marisa Robinson and Laurel Irene as chemist Marie-Anne Pierrette Paulze Lavoisier.

Performances will be presented at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center in Santa Clarita at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on both Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.

Tickets ($25-$60) are available at MissionOpera.com.

The runtime of Girondines is approximately 90 minutes, which includes a 15-minute intermission. Due to mature themes and content, this production is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Mission Opera is an OPERA America professional opera company serving the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys. As an educational performing arts non-profit, they present live theater, opera, musical theater and educational outreach initiatives, in addition to diverse programming of concerts and events throughout Southern California.

Mission Opera
