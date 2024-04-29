header image

April 29
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
May 20: SCAA to Feature Artist Rex Kochel
| Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Rex Kochel

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association at Barnes and Noble Valencia May 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for its SCAA monthly meeting, featuring Rex Kochel.

Barnes and Noble is located at 23630 Valencia Blvd. in Valencia.

The event is free to the public.

Kochel is an artist who lives in Ojai, California. His artwork spans over 39 years, beginning as an instructor at Ventura High School before he retired in 2004. A longtime member of both the Buenaventura Art Association and the Santa Barbara Art Association, he was juried into the prestigious Ojai Studio Artists group upon his retirement after 34 years in public education as a classroom instructor and basketball coach.

Soon after retirement Kochel was commissioned by Remax to supply artwork for their new building in Ventura. He finished 54 paintings that are part of their permanent collection.

Kochel has had his work displayed in Avalon, Catalina Island at C.C. Gallaghers, but has focused his most recent work on locations where he has traveled with the new found time as an educator retiree. The works displayed on this web site reflect Rex’s travels in Mexico, Peru, Panama, Argentina, as well as a large amount of time spent painting in San Francisco, California in addition to painting in his home locale of Ventura County, California.

Kochel’s artwork has evolved continuously since he first took classes in his mid-30’s. Constant has been his strong compositional focus, with his paintings frequently moving towards abstract realism. The characteristic whimsical and lyrical style is a result of Kochel’s creative process. Many paintings begin as blind continuous line drawings on location, that are later adjusted and painted in his Ojai studio. Since 2007 his work has included collage and limited acrylic over painting.

From his first solo show, entitled ‘Eclectic Explorations’, Kochel’s work has been diverse, and will certainly continue to branch off in new directions. It is hoped that you can enjoy the ride as much as he has.

Kochel’s studio in the beautiful Ojai Valley is open for visits by appointment. Call (805) 798-2916. He would enjoy showing you his current projects and meeting you.

Partial funding provided by Solar Optimum via the Los Anegles County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program. For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org Follow us on Social: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.scaa

Rex Kochel

Rex Kochel
