April 30
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House
Haldeman
June 6-8: Mission Opera Performances of ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’
| Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
Mission Opera

Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera has been selected to present “The Merry Widow: Madonna” as part of the OPERA America National Conference and World Opera Forum, being held in Los Angeles in early June.

Four performances are scheduled for Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. and June 8 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

‘The Merry Widow’ by Franz Léhar features some of the most famous musical melodies of all time. This version is a new translation, libretto and dialogue, written by Mission Opera Artistic and Executive Director, Dr. Joshua Wentz and set in the 1980s.

The show is in English and will feature a wide variety of dancing, including vogue, classic Viennese waltzing, the can-can and a men’s kick line. The show will have you roaring with laughter at the comedic dialogue, as you take a trip down memory lane remembering the fashion and the culture of the glamorous 80’s, as the British crown and rock stars like Elton John, Freddie Mercury and George Michael desperately try to hold on to power.

Mission Opera veteran Jessica Schneiderman stars as Madonna (yes, that Madonna), alongside newcomer Julia Behbudov in the titular role. The show also marks the debut performances of Jacob Stucki as George Michael and Lily Berthold as Princess Di, joined on stage by returning cast members Gabriel Manro, Elias Berezin, Kirk Garner, Robert Dunlap, Jason Vincent and Catherine Samartin. Maestro Brian Stone returns to the helm of the orchestra with music director and accompanist Lindsay Aldana.

The production is directed by Wentz and features a multimedia design on the 46’ LED screen, creatively combining traditional theater with contemporary video design and virtual settings.

“This show is a wonderful treat for anyone who doesn’t know about opera but loves musicals and theater. This hybrid show features folk music, dance and an experience that one would more likely find on Broadway than in an opera house,” said Wentz.

The entire performance will last two hours and five minutes, which includes a 15 minute intermission.

Synopsis: The show opens in Buckingham Palace where British royalty and rock stars are in crisis, realizing the Americans have taken over the pop culture world and the British Invasion could be over. Prince Charles and Princess Diana have arranged another Live Aid event to encourage British pop stars to reach new heights and achieve a second British Invasion. The path becomes clear when the American, Madonna, agrees to come and perform. The only way to stay on top is if one of the British glam rock stars woos her to wed so that she will declare British citizenship and put the crown back on top.

Prince Charles battles with the flirting Princess Diana as he works to protect the royal image, but George Michael’s mix tape and new song he wrote to her makes it hard for her to stay faithful. Meanwhile, Elton John can’t stop partying at the Roxy with the glamorous young dancing girls (and boys) long enough to court Madonna and try to convince her to become British. Will Boy George or Freddie Mercury have better luck?

Tiered level tickets are available for this live show ranging from $30-$65 and sold at www.missionopera.com or through OnTheStage at: https://our.show/merrywidowmadonna.
Student and senior tickets available for $25 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merch sold before the show and during intermission.

For more information visit www.missionopera.com.
