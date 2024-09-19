Oct. 5: 5K Purple Walk Dogs Against Domestic Violence

Bring along a furry friend to the Santa Clarita Child & Family Center’s Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8-11 a.m. at the Center’s main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Dogs will be allowed to join participants, no need to register just bring them along.

Proceeds are critical to support domestic violence services for individuals and children who are in abusive relationships. Services are provided free and include emergency shelter for those in dangerous situations, 24-hour hotline, counseling and legal advocacy.

Help reach the goal of $60,000 to support Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program.

To register or make a donation visit Child & Family Center’s website.

