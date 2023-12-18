Child & Family Center Earns County Public Health Recognition

In November, Child & Family Center was recognized at the annual Los Angeles County Domestic Violence Awareness Month Breakfast and Awards Ceremony. The Center was honored to receive a Certificate of Appreciation from Dr. Barbara Farrer, for its work supporting domestic violence victims and survivors.

Tiffany Thomas, the Center’s division director of specialty programs, was there to accept the award along with several other staff members.The Center is proud of its work in the community, helping to support those who have no where else to turn during a cortical point in their lives.

Last fiscal year (July 2022-June 2023), the Child & Family Center:

– Answered 3461 crisis calls through our 24-hotline

– Provided 315 shelter nights

– Provided over 1800 individual and group counseling sessions to survivors

– Provided support to law enforcement and hospitals when called upon

– Supported 140 survivors with legal assistance in filing restraining orders and protective custody orders

Child & Family Center is Santa Clarita’s only Domestic Violence Program and Shelter. If you or someone you know needs support, here are the ways to get in touch with the Center:

Survivor seeking services can contact Advocates for support services (court support, legal resources, classes, etc) please call: (661) 259-8175. You may also reach out to an advocate for immediate support at Child & Family Center 24 hour/7days a week hotline at (661) 259-4357

For more information on the Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence program, click [here].

