July 8
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Register Now for Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza
Monday, Jul 8, 2024

Purple PaloozaThe Child & Family Center is the only organization in Santa Clarita that provides domestic violence services for individuals and their children who are in abusive relationships. Its services are free and include safety, shelter and support for survivors.

In fiscal year 2022-2023 the Center:

– Responded to 3,461 calls to the domestic violence hotline

– Provided 1,800 counseling sessions for domestic violence survivors

– Provided 315 nights of shelter for families who were fleeing dangerous situations

– Supported 140 survivors with legal assistance to secure restraining orders and protective custody orders

Unfortunately, funding is always too little, so donations from the community allows the Center to continue its efforts. Purple Walk is the Child & Family Center’s major fundraiser for the program. Purple Palooza is scheduled to take place Oct. 12.

Click [here] to register for the Purple Walk.

Click [here] for more information on Domestic Violence Services at the Child & Family Center.

For sponsorship opportunities, click [here].
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
The Child & Family Center is the only organization in Santa Clarita that provides domestic violence services for individuals and their children who are in abusive relationships.
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Thursday, June 27.
Friday, Jul 5, 2024
The monthly meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Aug. 19 will feature an artist demonstration by Derek Harrison. He will be conducting a portrait painting using a live model.
Friday, Jul 5, 2024
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting and Black and White Masquerade square dance 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.
Thursday, Jul 4, 2024
"Shrek Jr. The Musical," presented by Canyon Theatre Guild’s STARS program, will perform weekends from July 6 to July 14.
Last year, The Master's University alum Emily Curtis (’09) published a book titled “Hope in the Mourning: A Hope-Filled Guide Through Grief,” which contains both first-hand testimonies of suffering and biblical wisdom for navigating such trials.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District  announced Monday the Measure A Acquisition-Only Competitive Grant Program, releasing $14.5 million in funding opportunities for parkland acquisitions throughout Los Angeles County.
The Child & Family Center is the only organization in Santa Clarita that provides domestic violence services for individuals and their children who are in abusive relationships.
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Thursday, June 27.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Thursday as high temperatures have been forecast.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 8 - Sunday, July 14.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m.
I am pleased to say that during our last City Council meeting in June, our City Council adopted yet another on-time, balanced budget for the 2024/25 Fiscal Year.
First City Credit Union, in partnership with Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, announces the kickoff of the inaugural "Christmas in July" toy drive, an initiative to replenish the toy inventory for DPSS' Toy Loan Program, which has been serving the Los Angeles County community since the 1930s.
Registration for the city of Santa Clarita Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers After School Programs will begin on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, July 10, beginning at 4 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers
The monthly meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Aug. 19 will feature an artist demonstration by Derek Harrison. He will be conducting a portrait painting using a live model.
Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding and textile drop-off event for city of Santa Clarita residents only on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. through noon at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual 2024 -2025 Road Rehab Program, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatments to improve city roadways.
The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) registration for the 2024 fall program in the Santa Clarita Valley is now open.
The Valencia Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355 will host Craig Newton for an interactive musical program, Wednesday, July 10 at 4 p.m. and another program at 4:30 p.m.
Patti Negri, renowned for her psychic abilities, will host “Hot Summer Seance,” at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321 Friday, Aug. 2 from 8-10 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has announced the trophy award winners for the 2024 SCV Fourth of July Parade.
The United States Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, recently issued a ruling that will increase the city of Santa Clarita's authority to enforce public camping ordinances that dictate where homeless people can camp and sleep.
