Register Now for Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza

The Child & Family Center is the only organization in Santa Clarita that provides domestic violence services for individuals and their children who are in abusive relationships. Its services are free and include safety, shelter and support for survivors.

In fiscal year 2022-2023 the Center:

– Responded to 3,461 calls to the domestic violence hotline

– Provided 1,800 counseling sessions for domestic violence survivors

– Provided 315 nights of shelter for families who were fleeing dangerous situations

– Supported 140 survivors with legal assistance to secure restraining orders and protective custody orders

Unfortunately, funding is always too little, so donations from the community allows the Center to continue its efforts. Purple Walk is the Child & Family Center’s major fundraiser for the program. Purple Palooza is scheduled to take place Oct. 12.

