Officials Announce Efforts to Protect Wildfire Victims from Insurance Fraud

California State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman have announced a rapid response effort to prevent and prosecute insurance fraud targeting wildfire survivors. The partnership focuses on raising awareness, prosecuting fraud, and equipping survivors with tools to navigate recovery safely.

“Scammers exploit vulnerable times, preying on survivors with false promises and fraudulent schemes,” said Lara. “We’ve seen this in past wildfires. By partnering with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, we’re amplifying protections for wildfire victims and empowering consumers to protect themselves. My department is committed to guiding you with resources to make informed decisions and avoid scams.”

“Our Office’s fraud-fighting prosecutors have a message for scammers: You will not get away with impersonating insurance companies in order to steal from wildfire victims in Los Angeles County,” said Hochman. “Our Office is on high alert for insurance scams and we will relentlessly pursue and seek the maximum punishment for the criminals who seek to exploit the victims of the LA County fires. I would like to thank Commissioner Ricardo Lara for his partnership in standing up for LA County fire victims during this ongoing disaster and as we prepare for recovery. Insurance fraud will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) Deployed Commissioner Lara has deployed the Department of Insurance’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to wildfire-affected areas to protect survivors from scams and fraud. In coordination with the Contractors State License Board and other state agencies, DART educates residents about their rights, checks contractor and vendor licenses, and ensures compliance with state regulations.

As survivors begin recovery, DART provides essential guidance to help homeowners understand their insurance coverage, identify legitimate contractors, and comply with key regulations, such as the seven-day ban on public adjusters soliciting business after disaster areas reopen.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office’s Fraud and Corruption prosecutors work closely with county and state agencies to hold individuals and businesses accountable for fraud, including insurance, public benefits, and charitable donation scams. The Office recovers millions of dollars in restitution annually from bad actors. Penalties for fraud can also include fines and time in jail or prison.

California’s Department of Insurance has a proven record of combating fraud. Since 2019, the Department has provided over $550 million in funding to District Attorney offices statewide, including $116 million to Los Angeles County, to support local investigations and prosecutions of insurance fraud. This includes $14.5 million for the 24-25 fiscal year.

In previous wildfires, the department arrested individuals engaged in fraud, including one case where a person falsely posed as legal counsel, filed fraudulent smoke and ash claims and pocketed settlement checks.

To address common scams like public adjuster fraud, Lara issued a Notice reminding public adjusters to adhere to strict laws governing their conduct. Survivors should carefully review adjuster contracts, understand fees, typically a percentage of the insurance claim and verify the adjuster’s license on the department’s website.

Lara is hosting free two-day insurance support workshops on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 in Santa Monica and Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 in Pasadena to help survivors understand their insurance policies and the claims process, while also providing information about available resources for rebuilding and recovery. These workshops are open to all those impacted by the recent wildfires.

Call 800-927-4357 to schedule a one-on-one appointment with a Department of Insurance expert.

The department has resources for disaster survivors and strongly encourages consumers to check out these resources, including how to avoid scams after a disaster as there is often unscrupulous individuals who try and take advantage of disaster survivors who can be vulnerable during a challenging time. Consumers who have questions on their insurance or wish to file a complaint against a public adjuster can do so on the department’s website or by calling 800-927-4357.

The department urges consumers to check the public adjuster’s license and make sure they are properly licensed and in good standing by visiting the department’s website or by calling 800-927-4357.

Also homeowners’ should be sure to check the contractor’s license with the Contractors’ State License Board.

