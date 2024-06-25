Registration Open for Youth Sports Fall Flag Football

Registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita 2024 Youth Sports 6-on-6 Fall Flag Football League.

Space is limited. Cost is $123 for the season.

Practicies begin Monday, Aug. 26. Games will be held on Saturdays and weekdays. First game is Saturday, Sept. 7. The season will conclude Nov. 9.

The Youth Sports Program currently offers two seasons for Flag Football, Spring and Fall 6 on 6, for youth between the ages of 5 and 13. Each 10-week season consists of games and practices at local Santa Clarita city parks beginning in March for the Spring and in September for the Fall.

There are five divisions of youth flag football divided by age.

For more information and to regisiter visit SantaClarita.gov/YouthSports.

Click the “sports” tab to more easily find the Youth Flag Football League information and registration.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...