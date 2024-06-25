header image

1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in SCV area; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Registration Open for Youth Sports Fall Flag Football
| Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
Flag football

Registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita 2024 Youth Sports 6-on-6 Fall Flag Football League.

Space is limited. Cost is $123 for the season.

Practicies begin Monday, Aug. 26. Games will be held on Saturdays and weekdays. First game is Saturday, Sept. 7. The season will conclude Nov. 9.

The Youth Sports Program currently offers two seasons for Flag Football, Spring and Fall 6 on 6, for youth between the ages of 5 and 13. Each 10-week season consists of games and practices at local Santa Clarita city parks beginning in March for the Spring and in September for the Fall.

There are five divisions of youth flag football divided by age.

For more information and to regisiter visit SantaClarita.gov/YouthSports.

Click the “sports” tab to more easily find the Youth Flag Football League information and registration.

Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials

Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Jeremy Bischoff, a Santa Clarita native and a member of the USA Gymnastics National Team for five years, will compete for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games this week. Bischoff, a 2020 graduate of Canyon High School/Learning Post Academy, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials June 27-June 30 in Minneapolis.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team

Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Eleven additional athletes claimed spots on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team, including Saugus High School alumna Abbey Weitzeil, on night eight of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming presented by Lilly, in Indianapolis, Ind.
FULL STORY...

June 22: The Cube Hosts Inaugural Girls, Women’s Hockey Tourney

June 22: The Cube Hosts Inaugural Girls, Women’s Hockey Tourney
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will hold the inaugural Girls and Women’s Three-on-Three Hockey Tournament on Saturday, June 22.
FULL STORY...

Katherine Dyer Commits to TMU Swim Program

Katherine Dyer Commits to TMU Swim Program
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
Katherine Dyer has signed her national letter of intent to continue her swimming career at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
West Ranch Grad Brennan Leem Wins National Merit Scholarship
Brennan T. Leem, a 2024 graduate of West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, has been awarded a corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship.
West Ranch Grad Brennan Leem Wins National Merit Scholarship
June 26: Coffee With a Cop at Bodhi Leaf Coffee
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station invites residents to enjoy Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, June 26 from 9-11 a.m.
June 26: Coffee With a Cop at Bodhi Leaf Coffee
June 26: Teen Library Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt
Embark on a Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt, Wednesday, June 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the teen area at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main Street, Newhall, CA.
June 26: Teen Library Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt
SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Retail Theft Operations
Recently the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Crime Prevention Unit has been partnering with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau’s Retail Theft Task Force to crack down on ongoing retail crimes occurring in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Retail Theft Operations
July 1: Santa Clarita Transit to Increase Fares
Santa Clarita Transit has updated its transit fares across all lines and services. The new fares will go into effect on July 1.
July 1: Santa Clarita Transit to Increase Fares
L.A. Animal Care, Control Launches Illegal Breeding Tipline
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announce the launch of a new and improved process to report illegal animal breeding that will include a tipline and online form.
L.A. Animal Care, Control Launches Illegal Breeding Tipline
COC Receives $136,000 Grant from NASA
It’s all systems go for the College of the Canyons Aerospace and Science Team, which has received a $136,000 grant from NASA to support its High-Altitude Student Platform, RockOn, and RockSat-X suborbital rocket programs.
COC Receives $136,000 Grant from NASA
Today in SCV History (June 25)
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Year in Review
The 2023-2024 school year has come to a close and along with it a very successful year of high school athletics.
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Year in Review
June 27: Castaic Union Expected to Adopt 2024-2025 Budget
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 27, at 6 p.m.
June 27: Castaic Union Expected to Adopt 2024-2025 Budget
June 25: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 25, with closed session beginning at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:40 p.m.
June 25: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
July 26-28: LEAP Children’s Museum Hosting Pop-Up Event
A new nonprofit initiative in Santa Clarita is laying the foundation for a groundbreaking Children's Museum.
July 26-28: LEAP Children’s Museum Hosting Pop-Up Event
SCV Senior Center Announces $5.1M Cut to Nutrition Budget
The SCV Senior Center was recently informed that their Nutrition Budget - “Meals for Seniors” for Fiscal Year starting July 1, 2024, will be cut by $5.1 million dollars.
SCV Senior Center Announces $5.1M Cut to Nutrition Budget
Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires
I know I speak for everyone when I say the passing of firefighter Andrew Pontious in the line of duty just one week ago was heartbreaking.
Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires
Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials
Jeremy Bischoff, a Santa Clarita native and a member of the USA Gymnastics National Team for five years, will compete for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games this week. Bischoff, a 2020 graduate of Canyon High School/Learning Post Academy, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials June 27-June 30 in Minneapolis.
Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials
‘Studio 74’ Coming to Zonta SCV’s Golden Anniversary Celebration
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to celebrate its 50 years of improving lives of women and girls globally and in the SCV with a glittering disco gala at The Oaks Club, Valencia, on Saturday night, Sept. 14
‘Studio 74’ Coming to Zonta SCV’s Golden Anniversary Celebration
PAC Announces 2024-2025 Spotlight Series
In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly events as part of its programming.  
PAC Announces 2024-2025 Spotlight Series
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 24 - Sunday, June 30.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team
Eleven additional athletes claimed spots on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team, including Saugus High School alumna Abbey Weitzeil, on night eight of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming presented by Lilly, in Indianapolis, Ind.
Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team
Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community
As a city manager, father and community member — the safety of Santa Clarita residents will always be my top priority - especially on the roads.
Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community
LASD Rolls Out New Crime Strategy Unit
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is set to roll out a fresh, data-oriented strategy aimed at curtailing crime throughout L.A. County.
LASD Rolls Out New Crime Strategy Unit
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
SCVNews.com