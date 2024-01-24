Jan. 25: Legacy Grand Opening for New Athletic Turf

Legacy Elementary School will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new athletic turf on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

The kindergarten and first grade students will officially open the field with a short celebration ceremony on Legacy’s campus at 27680 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The new athletic turf is a state-of-the-art playing surface that will provide a safe and enjoyable place for students to participate in physical education, sports, and other recreational activities.

The turf is made of a durable synthetic material that is designed to withstand heavy use and provide a consistent playing surface. It is also equipped with a drainage system that will help to prevent flooding and keep the field playable even in wet weather.

The grand opening ceremony will be attended by school administration, Legacy students, local business sponsors, parents and community members.

“The new athletic turf is a major investment in the Legacy School community. It is a testament to our school’s commitment to providing Legacy students with a high-quality educational experience and a safe and healthy environment in which to learn and grow.” said Tim Borruel, Co-founder and Superintendent Emeritus.

The Legacy Elementary School community is grateful to the following local businesses for their generous support of the new athletic turf:

– Academy Swim Club

– Total Automation Group, Inc.

– LA North Studios

– Coverall Electric

– Shield HealthCare Centers

– JT Resources, Inc.

– Spectra Industries

– Mind Body Infusion

– Skyline Smiles

– John Murray Plumbing

– Soapy Suds Car Wash

– Simply Organized

– PAC Properties

– Calex Engineering Company

– Concrete Etc.

– Grace to You

– Victory Builders

Thanks to the support of these businesses, Legacy Elementary School students and the Santa Clarita community will have a new athletic turf that they can enjoy for years to come.

For more information, contact Brendie Heter at (661) 645-3426.

