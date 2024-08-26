Registration Open for Castaic Sports Complex Fall 2024 Youth Sports Classes

Registration is open for $25 fall youth sports classes at the Castaic Sports Complex.

Cheerleading, flag football, aquatics (swim team, diving, artistic swimming) and girls lacrosse will be held at the Castaic Sports Complex and Castaic Aquatic Center.

The Castaic Sports Complex is located at 31230 Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384 and the Castaic Aquatic Center is located at 31350 Castaic Road Castaic, CA 91384.

The following classes are available:

Youth Cheerleading Program

Ages: 4-17

Flag Football

Ages: 5-15

This season is brought to you by the Los Angeles Rams NFL team.

Girls Flag Football

Ages: 9-12

Girls Lacrosse

Ages: 10-12

Partnership with USA Lacrosse. The “Girls’ Lacrosse League” provides a safe space for girls to gather, express themselves and thrive through sports and social activities, emphasizing teamwork and building self-confidence.

Swim Team

Ages: 7-17

Diving

Ages: 7-17

Artistic Swimming

Ages: 7-17

The swim team practices Monday through Friday, while diving classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and artistic swimming on Mondays and Wednesdays. Please note that the seasonal pool season has concluded.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to register children early, as spots are limited and expected to fill up quickly. These programs cater to players of all skill levels and participants will receive uniforms and trophies. The classes will run from October through December.

To find classes, class schedules and to register visit the website.

