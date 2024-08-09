Fall Seasons Magazine Released, Online Registration Aug. 20

The city of Santa Clarita has released the fall 2024 edition of Seasons Magazine.

The magazine, featuring city of Santa Clarita Department of Recreation and Community Services classes and programs, is now available to browse online here.

Want to learn a new hobby or try one of the city programs?

Seasons offers a variety of classes and programs for all ages including activities in the arts, a chess class, swim lessons and aquatic programs, health and fitness, yoga, horseback riding, kids pickleball and adult and youth sports.

Check out all of the classes and programs available this upcoming season. Online registration for classes and programs offered in Seasons will begin Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

Explore now by visiting SantaClarita.gov/Seasons.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...