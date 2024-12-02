header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 2
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3
| Monday, Dec 2, 2024

Snap SportsAs the holiday season, SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers), is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving back, on Dec. 3. Donations on Giving Tuesday will make a significant impact on the lives of special needs youth and adults through SNAP Sports.

SNAP Sports is a Santa Clarita Valley 501(c)(3) non-profit organization run entirely by dedicated volunteers committed to providing inclusive sports programs that empower individuals with special needs, regardless of age or disability, to develop physical fitness, build confidence and foster friendships.

SNAp Sports programs span a variety of sports, such as Adaptive Ice Skating, Ice Hockey, Flag Football, Cheerleading and Running Club.

All programs are tailored to accommodate the unique abilities of the athletes and are offered free of charge to participants, with the exception of ice hockey, which has a nominal registration fee.

While programs are free for participants, they are not free to run. Your generous support on Giving Tuesday will help SNAP Sports cover essential costs such as:

Equipment and Gear: Providing necessary sports equipment and adaptive tools for athletes.

Facility Rentals: Ensuring safe and accessible venues for the programs.

Program Expansion: Reaching more participants and offering new sports activities.

Scholarships for Ice Hockey: Assisting families with the registration fee so that no one is excluded due to financial constraints.

Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference. Here’s how you can contribute:

Visit https://snaphockey.networkforgood.com/projects/42111-snap-sports?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_3601840.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3

SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
As the holiday season, SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers), is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving back, on Dec. 3.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 20: SCAA Hosts Pastels Artist Virginia Kamhi

Jan. 20: SCAA Hosts Pastels Artist Virginia Kamhi
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 at Barnes and Noble.
FULL STORY...

Hearts for Heroes Campaign at Child & Family

Hearts for Heroes Campaign at Child & Family
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
This holiday season, you can make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues. Your generous contributions can provide essential support, helping those in need find hope and healing.
FULL STORY...

FYI Launches Year-end Fundraising Campaign

FYI Launches Year-end Fundraising Campaign
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
Fostering Youth Independence has launched its year-end giving campaign to support local foster youth aging out of the Los Angeles County foster system without ever having the support of a permanent home and family.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 25: Viva Las Vegas Fundraiser for Child & Family

Jan. 25: Viva Las Vegas Fundraiser for Child & Family
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
Get ready for an unforgettable night of ﻿glitz, glamour and gambling when you join Child & Family Center for Viva Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 6:30-10 p.m. at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3
As the holiday season, SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers), is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving back, on Dec. 3.
SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3
CSUN on The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Music has been named one of the top 20 music schools by The Hollywood Reporter alongside schools such as The Juilliard School, the University of Southern California and Berklee College of Music.
CSUN on The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
Get a Flu, COVID Shot to Boost Family Immunity During the Holidays
The California Department of Public Health is reminding the public that holiday gatherings can lead to holiday colds and to get vaccinated against influenza, COVID-19 and other winter viruses to protect yourself and loved ones this winter.
Get a Flu, COVID Shot to Boost Family Immunity During the Holidays
COC’s Torres Named De Anza College President
Dr. Omar Torres, who serves as chief instructional officer at College of the Canyons, has been named President of De Anza College, effective Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.
COC’s Torres Named De Anza College President
Dec. 2-8: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 8.
Dec. 2-8: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Jan. 20: SCAA Hosts Pastels Artist Virginia Kamhi
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 at Barnes and Noble.
Jan. 20: SCAA Hosts Pastels Artist Virginia Kamhi
TMU’s Dyer Breaks Three NAIA Swim Records
The Master's University's Freshman Katherine Dyer officially broke three NAIA records while competing with school's men's and women's swim teams in the La Verne Winter Invitational Sunday, Nov. 24.
TMU’s Dyer Breaks Three NAIA Swim Records
Embark on a Festive Journey With the Holiday Light Tour
Grab your coziest coat, holiday spirit and join Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.
Embark on a Festive Journey With the Holiday Light Tour
COC Men’s Hoops Ends Skid 99-71 Over Long Beach City
College of the Canyons men's basketball snapped its losing streak with a 99-71 win over visiting Long Beach City College in a convincing team effort at Lee Smelser Court on Friday, Nov. 22.
COC Men’s Hoops Ends Skid 99-71 Over Long Beach City
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center [story]
Paul Walker
Hearts for Heroes Campaign at Child & Family
This holiday season, you can make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues. Your generous contributions can provide essential support, helping those in need find hope and healing.
Hearts for Heroes Campaign at Child & Family
FYI Launches Year-end Fundraising Campaign
Fostering Youth Independence has launched its year-end giving campaign to support local foster youth aging out of the Los Angeles County foster system without ever having the support of a permanent home and family.
FYI Launches Year-end Fundraising Campaign
COC Women’s XCountry Takes Ninth at State Championships
College of the Canyons took a run in the rain at the 2024 California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Cross Country State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 23 highlighted by an eighth-place individual result from freshman Victoria Jamison that also pushed the women's squad to ninth in the team standings.
COC Women’s XCountry Takes Ninth at State Championships
Dec. 3: Planning Commission Meets to Consider Firearms, Tobacco Shops
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers
Dec. 3: Planning Commission Meets to Consider Firearms, Tobacco Shops
Dec. 1: LACoFD Schedules Brush Pile Burn in Stevenson Ranch
Los Angeles County Fire Department Division 3 has a scheduled brush pile burn in the surrounding fields near West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday, Dec.1 from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m.
Dec. 1: LACoFD Schedules Brush Pile Burn in Stevenson Ranch
Bill Miranda | Family Literacy Festival in Candyland!
When my kids were young, one of their favorite games was Candyland.
Bill Miranda | Family Literacy Festival in Candyland!
TMU Men’s Basketball Scores Big Over Knights
Behind a career-high 32 points from Jaren Nafarrete, The Master's University men's basketball team defeated the Nobel University Knights 108-52 Tuesday afternoon in Fullerton.
TMU Men’s Basketball Scores Big Over Knights
iLEAD Eighth Grader Zoya Kalinsky Advocates for Global Education Reform
Zoya Kalinsky, an eighth grader at iLEAD Hybrid Charter School in the Santa Clarita Valley, a tuition-free TK-12 institution, has emerged as a powerful voice for global education reform.
iLEAD Eighth Grader Zoya Kalinsky Advocates for Global Education Reform
VHS Marching Band, Color Guard Win Gold Medal at 2A Championships
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard capped off a stellar 2024 Fall season by securing a first-place victory in the 2A division at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Championships on Saturday, Nov. 23 in West Covina.
VHS Marching Band, Color Guard Win Gold Medal at 2A Championships
COC HASP, RSX Team Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday
The HASP & RSX Team and Aerospace and Science Team Club at College of the Canyons is seeking public support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3.
COC HASP, RSX Team Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday
Dec. 11: CDPH Hosts Online Meeting on Behavioral Health Prevention Strategies
On Dec. 11, CDPH is hosting an expert advisory panel titled, “Population-Based Behavioral Health Prevention Strategies.”
Dec. 11: CDPH Hosts Online Meeting on Behavioral Health Prevention Strategies
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
SCVNews.com