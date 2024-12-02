SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3

As the holiday season, SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers), is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving back, on Dec. 3. Donations on Giving Tuesday will make a significant impact on the lives of special needs youth and adults through SNAP Sports.

SNAP Sports is a Santa Clarita Valley 501(c)(3) non-profit organization run entirely by dedicated volunteers committed to providing inclusive sports programs that empower individuals with special needs, regardless of age or disability, to develop physical fitness, build confidence and foster friendships.

SNAp Sports programs span a variety of sports, such as Adaptive Ice Skating, Ice Hockey, Flag Football, Cheerleading and Running Club.

All programs are tailored to accommodate the unique abilities of the athletes and are offered free of charge to participants, with the exception of ice hockey, which has a nominal registration fee.

While programs are free for participants, they are not free to run. Your generous support on Giving Tuesday will help SNAP Sports cover essential costs such as:

Equipment and Gear: Providing necessary sports equipment and adaptive tools for athletes.

Facility Rentals: Ensuring safe and accessible venues for the programs.

Program Expansion: Reaching more participants and offering new sports activities.

Scholarships for Ice Hockey: Assisting families with the registration fee so that no one is excluded due to financial constraints.

Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference. Here’s how you can contribute:

Visit https://snaphockey.networkforgood.com/projects/42111-snap-sports?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_3601840.

