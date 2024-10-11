Saenger Associates Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Welcomes New Partners

Saenger Associates, a retained executive search firm headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced the addition of two new partners to its executive team as the company marks its 25th anniversary and embarks on a new era of growth and expansion.

Joining Founder and CEO Gary Saenger in the C-Suite are Jason Fields, President and Chief Operating Officer and Scott McKinney, Executive Vice President of Talent and Client Solutions.

The inclusion of Fields and McKinney allows Saenger Associates to significantly broaden its scope, extending beyond product manufacturing, technology and nonprofit sectors to encompass Fortune 1000 companies and industries such as healthcare, financial services, insurance and energy. Since its founding in 1999, Saenger Associates has maintained an impressive 95% placement track record.

Based in Atlanta, both Fields and McKinney will help Saenger Associates expand its presence across the country, from coast to coast.

“The wealth of expertise ensures Saenger Associates to be the Retained Executive Search Company of choice by always exceeding our client’s expectations,” said Saenger, emphasizing the firm’s enhanced bi-coastal capabilities.

With this new leadership structure, Saenger Associates is better positioned to implement its proven “Five Steps to Success” approach for identifying and hiring the most qualified executives.

“We prioritize accessibility and adapt to the format which works best for our clients, ensuring we always perform at a best-in-class level,” Saenger said.

The additions of Fields and McKinney set the stage for Saenger Associates’ continued growth over the next 25 years and beyond.

“With their proven skills in attracting Fortune 1000 companies and executive talent, developing new business, and delivering top-tier candidates, they represent the future of Saenger Associates,” Saenger said.

Jason Fields

President and Chief Operating Officer of Saenger Associates, Retained Executive Search.

With over 24 years in executive search and talent acquisition, Fields is a seasoned retained search executive known for delivering top-tier leadership talent to organizations across various industries and multiple skill sets. Specializing in C-suite and senior-level placements, he has a proven track record of identifying and securing high-caliber candidates who drive business success and innovation. His passion for the search industry encompasses talent strategy, thought leadership, and most importantly, an understanding of his clients’ cultural needs.

Expertise:

Executive Search: Expertise in conducting comprehensive searches for executive and senior-level positions, ensuring a perfect fit for both the candidate and the organization.

Industry Knowledge: Deep understanding of numerous industries, enabling targeted and effective talent acquisition strategies.

Client Partnership: Building strong, long-term relationships with clients, understanding their unique needs, and providing tailored solutions to meet their leadership requirements.

Candidate Assessment: Utilizing advanced assessment techniques to evaluate candidates’ skills, experience, and cultural fit, ensuring the best match for the organization.

Fields has held leadership positions within the search industry as Founder and Chief Executive Officer, to Director of Executive Talent Acquisition in the Fortune 500. Jason began his career in search after the passage of new accounting standards legislation known as Sarbanes-Oxley in 2001.

Over time, he has worked with marquee organizations ranging from privately held, ventured back, not for profit, to the Fortune 100. During this time, Fields helped organizations build leadership teams in finance and accounting, human resources, technology, corporate operations, sales, marketing, engineering and transformation.

The cornerstone of Fields’s philosophy: The search for excellence begins with excellence in search.

As a Veteran of Desert Storm, Fields sailed in the United States Merchant Marine aboard deep-sea vessels. Over seven years, he circled the globe with over 22 countries visited, three oceans crossed and 10 seas transited.

Fields also serves as a National Advisory Council Member of Soldiers’ Angels, helping provide vital programs and support to the nation’s veterans, active duty and families.

Fields holds a BBA from Georgia Southern University and a license in Systems and Marine Engineering from Lunderberg Maritime Academy.

He is the father to three sons and lives in Atlanta, Ga.

Scott McKinney

Executive Vice President, Talent and Client Solutions Saenger Associates

For more than 20 years, McKinney has excelled at identifying top talent and aligning it with his client’s organizational goals. His extensive background in recruiting has equipped him with a keen eye for identifying high-potential candidates and fostering strong client relationships.

His passion for the search industry encompasses innovative talent strategy, thought leadership, successful execution and a deep understanding of his clients’ cultural needs. By partnering with his clients, McKinney achieves success through effective talent solutions, filling their mission-critical needs.

Expertise:

Consultative Approach: Employs a consultative approach to understand client needs deeply, tailoring search strategies to fit specific organizational cultures and role requirements.

Strategic Partner: Acts as a strategic advisor to clients, providing insights on market trends, compensation benchmarks, and talent acquisition strategies to align searches with organizational goals.

Efficient Process Management: Streamlined and efficient search processes that reduce time-to-fill and improve overall recruitment effectiveness, saving clients’ time and resources.

Client-Centric Focus: Committed to exceptional client service with regular updates, transparent communication, and a dedicated focus on delivering results that exceed expectations.

Prior to joining Saenger, McKinney enjoyed over eight years in corporate America with Kemper Insurance, a leading insurance company providing Auto and Life and Altisource Solutions, a global leader in providing services and technology for the financial and real estate industries.

In addition to his professional achievements, McKinney is committed to giving back to the community. As a dedicated part of the leadership with JFBC Crossroads, he leads the Career Advisement and Resume Review programs, helping job seekers define their career paths, refine their resumes and enhance their job search strategies. This role reflects his passion for empowering others and the commitment to making a positive impact in the career development space.

McKinney earned a Business of Science in Business Administration with dual degrees in Finance and Management Science from the University of South Carolina.

He is a native of Georgia, married for 20 years and father of two children.

For more information visit www.saengerassociates.com.

