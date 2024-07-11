‘Sagittarius Ponderosa’ Coming to The MAIN

“Sagittarius Ponderosa,” an Open Wings Theatre Company production and written by MJ Kaufman, directed by Skylar Reede, will begin its run at The MAIN beginning Aug. 23 to Sept. 1.

The play will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The Main is located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

“Sagittarius Ponderosa” follows a family’s time of transition when Archer (still known to his family as Angela) returns home to Oregon after his father has fallen ill. There, at night under an ancient Ponderosa Pine, Archer meets a stranger who, in trying to reclaim a lost piece of his own identity, has uncovered the importance of change.

Tickets can be purchased through https://sagittariusponderosa.eventbrite.com/.

Open Wings Theatre Company is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, which focuses on producing published and original works of theatre with an emphasis on historically and systematically oppressed voices, while providing practical learning experience and mentorship to emerging artists.

