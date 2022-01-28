SCAA Hosting ‘Fantastical Flora’ Art Reception

The public is invited to an opening reception at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery on Friday, Feb. 18, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Newhall, 91321.

“We are pleased to present a duo exhibition,” said artist Bonny Butler.

Gallery hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Fridays 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The exhibit titled, “Fantastical Flora,” includes a series of exquisite mixed media pieces by Butler and Chrystal Walker. Musical entertainment will be provided by Don Butler and Friends. COVID-19 friendly appetizers will be served.

SCAA members Butler and Walker’s artwork have been exhibited locally, as well as around the world.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...