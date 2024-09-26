SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $10K Donation From VIBL

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has received a $10,000 donation from the Valencia Invitational Baseball League. The check presentation was held Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall.

The donation was made in memory of Ken Underwood, a beloved supporter of youth athletics in the Santa Clarita Valley, who died in 2023.

Underwood’s dedication to nurturing and inspiring young athletes left a lasting legacy in the community. When the Valencia Invitational Baseball League dissolved, the organization decided to distribute its remaining funds to local groups that continue to foster youth sports, ensuring Underwood’s passion for youth athletics lives on.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Valencia Invitational Baseball League for this meaningful gift, and to have Ken Underwood’s memory tied to our mission of empowering young people,” said Matthew Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “This donation will be instrumental in helping us expand our sports programs, providing even more opportunities for local youth to engage in healthy, enriching activities.”

The funds will directly support the Club’s athletic programs, allowing more children and teens to participate in a variety of sports, promoting teamwork, physical fitness and personal development.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has been serving the families of the SCV for more than 50 years, providing a safe and nurturing environment for youth to learn, grow and achieve their potential. The club provides variety of after-school, holiday and summer programs in education, leadership, sports and the arts.

An annual membership is $60 for the first child and $45 for each additional child, however no one is turned away due to inability to pay. (There is no fee for elementary school-based sites: Old Orchard and Wiley Canyon)

To register your child/children review the Parent Handbook that explains Club rules and policies then click here to complete an online registration form.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of SCV, including how to donate or to support the club visit scvbgc.org.

The Boys & Girls Club of SCV offers programs at 10 locations in the SCV:

James T. Ventress Clubhouse

Ages 7-17

24909 Newhall Ave.,

Newhall, CA 91321

(In Newhall Park between Placerita Junior High School and Hart High School)

(661) 254-2582

Sierra Vista Clubhouse

Ages 7-17

19425 Stillmore St.,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

(On the campus of Sierra Vista Junior High School)

(661) 251-6017

Castaic Clubhouse

7th Grade and up

28900 Hillcrest Parkway,

Castaic, CA 91384

(On the campus of Castaic Middle School)

(661) 857-5985

Newhall School Sites

Must be Newhall School District student

Meadows Site

(661)655-2281

Oak Hills Site

(661)655-2287

Old Orchard Site

(661)313-9466

Pico Canyon Site

(661)255-2268

Stevenson Ranch Site

(661)655-2303

Valencia Valley Site

(661)655-2291

Wiley Canyon Site

(661)857-6254

