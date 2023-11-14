Hello Auto Group Seeks Donations for Thanksgiving Dinners

Hello Auto Group in the Santa Clarita Valley is seeking support for “Hello Gives Thanks, a Turkey Drive,” an initiative that aims to make this Thanksgiving a little brighter for those in need within the community.

Hello Auto Group is partnering with many charities in the Santa Clarita Valley to help give this meal to families who truly need them, whether it be child cancer patients, victims of domestic violence, veterans, or families who simply can afford the groceries this year. These charities are: Child and Family Center, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Childrens Cancer, Circle of Hope, Family Promise and Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative.

Now thorugh Saturday, Nov. 18 the three Hello Auto Group dealerships in the SCV will be collecting food to provide Thanksgiving dinner to those in need.

Drop off your donations at:

Hello Mazda of Valencia

24111 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Hello Subaru of Valencia

24000 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Hello Kia of Valencia

24095 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Food Collection Items: Hello Auto Group asks for donations of the following Thanksgiving meal items:

Stuffing Mix

Gravy

Instant Potatoes

Cranberry Sauce

Canned Green Beans

Cream of Mushrooms

Fried Onions

Apple Cider

