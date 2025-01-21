Boys & Girls Club of SCV Collecting Gift Card Donations for Fire Relief

|
The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 11 a.m. on the Palisades and Eaton Fires. A total of 37,734 acres has been consumed in the two fires. More than 17,000 structures have been confirmed as destroyed or damaged.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 26.
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is collecting gift cards to assist club families impacted by the recent Los Angeles area fires.
Too many turnovers turned costly for The Master's University women's basketball team in an 85-79 loss to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Saturday, Jan. 18 in Chandler, Ariz.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) been reappointed by Speaker Robert Rivas to the Utilities & Energy Committee, Health Committee and continues as Chair of Military & Veteran Affairs Committee. She has also been newly appointed to the Banking and Finance Committee and the Budget Committee, including the budget subcommittee focused on health.
1914
Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco
]
District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has announced the appointment of Michael Gennaco as Special Prosecutor who is among the nation’s foremost experts in civil rights and police misconduct cases.
In response to the ongoing challenges posed by the Palisades and Eaton Fires, the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control has mobilized its resources and partnerships to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals affected.
The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 with "College Admissions for Visual and Performing Arts Majors."
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
A Better World Running will host the Cupid Dash 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
The Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs will resume normal operations at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall (1816 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, California, 90015) on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is issuing a windblown dust and ash advisory following strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect the region through Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m.
The Master's University men's basketball defense stepped up in the final moments of the game to get an 80-72 conference road win over Benedictine Mesa Thursday night, Jan. 16.
Three different players each scored 17 points and the team shot nearly 50 percent from the field as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated Benedictine Mesa 83-71 Thursday night, Jan. 16 in Mesa, Ariz.
College of the Canyons men's basketball had four players reach double-digits but it wasn't enough to keep pace with No. 5 state-ranked Citrus College in a 111-77 road affair Wednesday night, Jan. 15.
College of the Canyons women's basketball is still looking for its first conference victory after its 75-54 road loss at Citrus College on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Ahead of another forecasted Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag warning and extreme fire weather, Los Angeles County is asking the public to prepare.
1993
Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary
]
1967
Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks
]
1899
Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe
]
Fritz Coleman’s show "Unassisted Living," in Residency at the El Oortal Monroe Forum in North Hollywood, will be performed on Sunday, Jan. 26 t0 benefit the California Community Foundation Wildlife Recovery Fund with 100% of all profits raised donated to the fund.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
