Boys & Girls Club of SCV Collecting Gift Card Donations for Fire Relief

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is collecting gift cards to assist club families impacted by the recent Los Angeles area fires.

Grocery gift cards are the most requested.

Drop off donations at the Boys & Girls Club Newhall and Canyon Country Clubhouse locations or contribute and the club will purchase and hand-deliver gift cards directly to Boys & Girls Clubs for distribution in their communities. Your generosity provides essential support to those in need.

The most requested gift cards requested are for grocery stores, gasoline and clothing stores.

James T. Ventress Clubhouse

24909 Newhall Ave.,

Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 254-2582

Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse

19425 Stillmore St.,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

(661) 251-6017

For information about the Boys & Girls Club of SCV visit https://scvbgc.org.

