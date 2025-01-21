header image

January 21
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Boys & Girls Club of SCV Collecting Gift Card Donations for Fire Relief
| Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
Gift cards

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is collecting gift cards to assist club families impacted by the recent Los Angeles area fires.

Grocery gift cards are the most requested.

Drop off donations at the Boys & Girls Club Newhall and Canyon Country Clubhouse locations or contribute and the club will purchase and hand-deliver gift cards directly to Boys & Girls Clubs for distribution in their communities. Your generosity provides essential support to those in need.

The most requested gift cards requested are for grocery stores, gasoline and clothing stores.

James T. Ventress Clubhouse
24909 Newhall Ave.,
Newhall, CA 91321
(661) 254-2582
Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse
19425 Stillmore St.,
Canyon Country, CA 91351
(661) 251-6017

For information about the Boys & Girls Club of SCV visit https://scvbgc.org.
Salvation Army SCV Corps Works to Assist Fire Victims

Salvation Army SCV Corps Works to Assist Fire Victims
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps provides social services, including food, shelter, clothing and financial assistance. According to Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps Captain Rafael Viana, Officer in Charge, the organization has now focused its concentration on helping the specific needs of those affected in the Los Angeles area wildfires.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 30-Feb. 2: ESCAPE Theatre Presents 50th Production ‘Annie’

Jan. 30-Feb. 2: ESCAPE Theatre Presents 50th Production ‘Annie’
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
ESCAPE Theatre will present its 50th Production, "Annie" from Thursday, Jan. 30 thru Sunday, Feb. 2 at the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 28: Deadline for SCAA Art Scholarships for High School Seniors

Feb. 28: Deadline for SCAA Art Scholarships for High School Seniors
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its 2025 Scholarship Program, designed to support talented high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley. Applications are open and will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 28.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 2: Nest Healing Art Studio

Feb. 2: Nest Healing Art Studio
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
Registration is now open for the next session of Nest Healing Art Studio, to be held on Sunday, Feb. 2 at ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. Session times in 2025 are scheduled for 1-2 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Palisades, Eaton Fire Updates, 27 Dead, 15,798 Buildings Destroyed
The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 11 a.m. on the Palisades and Eaton Fires. A total of 37,734 acres has been consumed in the two fires. More than 17,000 structures have been confirmed as destroyed or damaged.
Palisades, Eaton Fire Updates, 27 Dead, 15,798 Buildings Destroyed
Jan. 20-26: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 26.
Jan. 20-26: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Lady Mustangs buckled by Buccaneers
Too many turnovers turned costly for The Master's University women's basketball team in an 85-79 loss to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Saturday, Jan. 18 in Chandler, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs buckled by Buccaneers
Schiavo Appointed to Five Assembly Committees
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) been reappointed by Speaker Robert Rivas to the Utilities & Energy Committee, Health Committee and continues as Chair of Military & Veteran Affairs Committee. She has also been newly appointed to the Banking and Finance Committee and the Budget Committee, including the budget subcommittee focused on health.
Schiavo Appointed to Five Assembly Committees
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
DA Hires Special Prosecutor for Police Misconduct Cases
District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has announced the appointment of Michael Gennaco as Special Prosecutor who is among the nation’s foremost experts in civil rights and police misconduct cases.
DA Hires Special Prosecutor for Police Misconduct Cases
DACC Facilitates Adoption, Rescue Efforts in Response to Wildfires
In response to the ongoing challenges posed by the Palisades and Eaton Fires, the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control has mobilized its resources and partnerships to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals affected.
DACC Facilitates Adoption, Rescue Efforts in Response to Wildfires
Feb. 12: WiSH Webinar on ‘College Admissions for Visual, Performing Arts Majors’
The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 with "College Admissions for Visual and Performing Arts Majors."
Feb. 12: WiSH Webinar on ‘College Admissions for Visual, Performing Arts Majors’
Jan. 21: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 16: Cupid Dash 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
A Better World Running will host the Cupid Dash 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
Feb. 16: Cupid Dash 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
Jan. 21: Normal Operations Resume at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall
The Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs will resume normal operations at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall (1816 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, California, 90015) on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Jan. 21: Normal Operations Resume at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall
L.A. Public Health Windblown Dust, Ash Advisory
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is issuing a windblown dust and ash advisory following strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect the region through Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m.
L.A. Public Health Windblown Dust, Ash Advisory
Defense Stepped Up in Mustangs Win over BenU
The Master's University men's basketball defense stepped up in the final moments of the game to get an 80-72 conference road win over Benedictine Mesa Thursday night, Jan. 16.
Defense Stepped Up in Mustangs Win over BenU
TMU Women’s Hoops Gets Road Win over Redhawks
Three different players each scored 17 points and the team shot nearly 50 percent from the field as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated Benedictine Mesa 83-71 Thursday night, Jan. 16 in Mesa, Ariz.
TMU Women’s Hoops Gets Road Win over Redhawks
Canyons Can’t Get Past No. 5 Citrus College
College of the Canyons men's basketball had four players reach double-digits but it wasn't enough to keep pace with No. 5 state-ranked Citrus College in a 111-77 road affair Wednesday night, Jan. 15.
Canyons Can’t Get Past No. 5 Citrus College
Ceja, Saridin Shine, Cougars Fall at Citrus
College of the Canyons women's basketball is still looking for its first conference victory after its 75-54 road loss at Citrus College on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Ceja, Saridin Shine, Cougars Fall at Citrus
County Warns: Dangerous Santa Ana Winds, Extreme Fire Weather
Ahead of another forecasted Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag warning and extreme fire weather, Los Angeles County is asking the public to prepare.
County Warns: Dangerous Santa Ana Winds, Extreme Fire Weather
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Jan. 26: Fritz Coleman’s ‘Unassisted Living’ to Benefit Wildfire Recovery Fund
Fritz Coleman’s show "Unassisted Living," in Residency at the El Oortal Monroe Forum in North Hollywood, will be performed on Sunday, Jan. 26 t0 benefit the California Community Foundation Wildlife Recovery Fund with 100% of all profits raised donated to the fund.
Jan. 26: Fritz Coleman’s ‘Unassisted Living’ to Benefit Wildfire Recovery Fund
Jan. 22: COC Board Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
Jan. 22: COC Board Business Meeting
