header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 6
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Saugus Teen Recognized for Boys & Girls Club Eagle Scout Project
| Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024
eagle scout Zach Hoffman

Saugus native Zachary Hoffman will be recognized at an Eagle Scout court of honor on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Junior High School branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

City officials, project donors, family, friends and Boys & Girls Club staff will attend the ceremony. Hoffman, 18, is from Scouts BSA Troop 303, based in Canyon Country. He has long had a connection with the Boys & Girls Club of SCV.

“I literally grew up going to the Festival of Trees so it was natural to ask the Boys & Girls Club where they needed help,” said Hoffman. His parents, who’ve volunteered nearly 20 years, are part of the committee that organizes the second largest annual fundraiser for the club.

When Hoffman approached the Boys & Girls Club about an Eagle Scout project, Janine Fairall, director of operations, knew exactly where he could help. She asked Hoffman if he could renovate the gym office and sports storage area of the Sierra Vista branch.

For his Eagle project Hoffman took the four under-utilized rooms and revitalized them, constructing and installing additional shelves and storage units for more efficient organization and painting and cleaning each room as a bonus.

Hoffman budgeted $1,800 for the project, but he ended up donating $400 back to the club. His fundraising included GoFundMe, as well as donations from All Professional Painting, Home Depot and Walmart.

“We express sincere gratitude to Zach for his outstanding leadership in renovating our gym office and storage space as part of his Eagle Scout project,” Fairall said. “Zach’s dedication has left an enduring impact on our facility and members, showcasing the true spirit of Scouting and embodying the principles of the Eagle Scouts with excellence.”

The Eagle Scout court of honor will follow tradition with leaders and Scouts presenting and speaking. In addition, City Councilmember Jason Gibbs will present Hoffman with recognition from the city of Santa Clarita. Matthew Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of SCV, will also say a few words at the ceremony.

“Through his impactful project, Zach exemplifies the spirit of leadership, compassion, and commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others,” Nelson said. “Thank you to everyone who supported him and all their contributions to the project. We are grateful to have young leaders like Zach contributing to the betterment of the community.”

Guests will have a chance to see the result of Hoffman’s Eagle Scout project at the ceremony, which is anticipated to last less than 90 minutes. They will also get to see a special part of the fundraising efforts, a framed sports jersey with the names of donors who gave more than $25.

Background, Development of the Eagle Scout Project

Fairall met with Hoffman in April 2023 and the Eagle Scout project plan started to form. Hoffman sought expert advice, and developed a project plan, fundraising goals, work schedule, and supply and materials needs. When the project wasn’t quite enough, he reached out to additional experienced Scouts BSA leaders. With their guidance, he enhanced his vision and added the construction of a sports storage unit. When he presented it to the local council in October, it was approved.

The first work weekend was in October at a Scout leader’s home. Adults and Scouts measured, cut, and built wood storage units. Days later, Hoffman coerced friends to help him paint the units. Mid-November, everything came together at the Sierra Vista branch of the Boys & Girls Club over a weekend. The newly created and painted units were transported to the site to be installed. Adults, Scouts, family, and friends cleaned, scraped, painted, and hammered. Walls were transformed from damaged and dingy white to bright Boys & Girls Club blue. The sports equipment was reorganized. Motivational posters were hung.

“I expected all the hard work, but didn’t realize how much I would enjoy the journey. It was great seeing all the important people in my life coming together to support me. It felt great to give them direction confidently and to end up with something to benefit the Boys & Girls Club,” Hoffman said.

After the physical work was finished, Hoffman still had three tasks to complete before securing his Eagle rank. First, he provided a binder which described his project, the budget and his reflection of how it went. Then he participated in a Scoutmaster conference which involved three Scout leaders who asked him questions about the project and about his Scouting experience. Finally, Hoffman took part in a Board of Review with members of the Scouts BSA council who asked questions of him, his parents, and one of his leaders. Hoffman passed his Board of Review on Dec. 28, 2023, with many compliments from the district chairperson.

Dean Yerem, former Scoutmaster for Scouts BSA Troop 303, was a participant for the final important meetings. “Zach did an outstanding job on both his Scoutmaster conference and his Board of Review. He presented himself professionally and clearly understood what it means to be an Eagle Scout,” he said.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a leading youth organization that strives to inspire and enable young people to reach their full potential as responsible, caring, and productive citizens. With a rich history of community impact, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley remains dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment for children, helping them develop essential life skills, academic excellence and a sense of belonging.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Saugus Teen Recognized for Boys & Girls Club Eagle Scout Project

Saugus Teen Recognized for Boys & Girls Club Eagle Scout Project
Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024
Saugus native Zachary Hoffman will be recognized at an Eagle Scout court of honor on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Junior High School branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 8: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at Salt Creek Grille

Feb. 8: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at Salt Creek Grille
Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024
Salt Creek Grille will host an all-day (lunch, dinner, bar and take-out) fundraiser for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 8.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 24: Fluidity Art Exhibit Opening Reception at SCAA Gallery

Feb. 24: Fluidity Art Exhibit Opening Reception at SCAA Gallery
Monday, Feb 5, 2024
Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery will showcase Fluidity Feb. 23 to March 30, with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Finally Family Homes Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter

Finally Family Homes Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter
Monday, Feb 5, 2024
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to recognize Finally Family Homes as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Quarter, for their dedication to former foster youth and helping them achieve the dream of homeownership.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 1: Carousel Wishes, Valentine Kisses Campaign

Feb. 1: Carousel Wishes, Valentine Kisses Campaign
Wednesday, Jan 31, 2024
Gather at Marston's restaurant with Logix Federal Credit union to support the efforts of Carousel Ranch. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County, Ventura Road, Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation is working to clean up and repair damage throughout Southern California that was caused by recent atmospheric rivers.
L.A. County, Ventura Road, Lane Closures
AB 2097 Guarantees Access to Computer Science for All California Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) have unveiled legislation to expand access to computer science education in California by requiring that all public high schools in California offer at least one computer science education course. The bill, Assembly Bill (AB) 2097, also establishes computer science as a high school graduation requirement by the 2030–31 school year.
AB 2097 Guarantees Access to Computer Science for All California Students
Barger Allocates Funds for North County Spay, Neuter Services
In honor of Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced she would be allocating $100,000 to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to increase spay and neuter services for animals in North Los Angeles County communities.
Barger Allocates Funds for North County Spay, Neuter Services
Feb. 25: Joe Finkle & The 7/10 Splits at Newhall American Legion
American Legion Post 507 Newhall will host a Rock 'n Roll Dance Party at Club 507 on Sunday, Feb. 25. Joe Finkle & The 7/10 Splits bring their heartfelt brand of Rockabilly and sweet 50s Rock 'n Roll back to the Club 507 stage. Every song is danceable, you won't want to leave the dance floor.
Feb. 25: Joe Finkle & The 7/10 Splits at Newhall American Legion
Saugus Teen Recognized for Boys & Girls Club Eagle Scout Project
Saugus native Zachary Hoffman will be recognized at an Eagle Scout court of honor on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Junior High School branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Saugus Teen Recognized for Boys & Girls Club Eagle Scout Project
TMU Track Breaks Records, Adds Qualifiers at Moorpark
Track and field at The Master's University had a record-breaking afternoon at the Moorpark Season Opener Friday in Moorpark. The team had 19 top-five marks in school history and five school records.
TMU Track Breaks Records, Adds Qualifiers at Moorpark
Supes Vote to Contest Supreme Court Ruling on Encampment Removals
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Janice Hahn’s motion that will add Los Angeles County to a growing list of entities that have made appeals to the Supreme Court regarding Johnson v. City of Grants Pass, a Ninth Circuit Court ruling that restricts local government’s ability to enforce encampment clearances as part of their anti-camping ordinances.
Supes Vote to Contest Supreme Court Ruling on Encampment Removals
Feb. 8: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at Salt Creek Grille
Salt Creek Grille will host an all-day (lunch, dinner, bar and take-out) fundraiser for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 8.
Feb. 8: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at Salt Creek Grille
Wilk Bill Would Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has introduced legislation that would help victims of wildfire by exempting settlement payments they receive from state income tax.
Wilk Bill Would Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free
Princess Cruises Sets New Record for Alaska Bookings in January
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced that it achieved an all-time high in Alaska bookings for the month of January, surpassing any previous January in the cruise brand’s history by more than 20%.
Princess Cruises Sets New Record for Alaska Bookings in January
Feb. 10: Daiso Grand Opening at The Plaza at Golden Valley
Daiso, the global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, has announced the grand opening of its new Santa Clarita Valley store at The Plaza at Golden Valley in Canyon Country on Feb. 10.
Feb. 10: Daiso Grand Opening at The Plaza at Golden Valley
San Pedro Ocean Water Closure Due to 8M Gallon Sewage Release
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water closure for the ocean waters surrounding the entire area around Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro due to the release of untreated sewage. The initial report of approximately 1,000,000 gallons has been revised to 5,000,000 gallons.
San Pedro Ocean Water Closure Due to 8M Gallon Sewage Release
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Lowery, Harper Propel Mustangs to Victory Over Warriors
Kaleb Lowery and Ty Harper each scored 25 as The Master's University defeated Life Pacific 100-78 Saturday night in men's basketball.
Lowery, Harper Propel Mustangs to Victory Over Warriors
Feb. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Feb. 24: Fluidity Art Exhibit Opening Reception at SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery will showcase Fluidity Feb. 23 to March 30, with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Feb. 24: Fluidity Art Exhibit Opening Reception at SCAA Gallery
Finally Family Homes Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to recognize Finally Family Homes as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Quarter, for their dedication to former foster youth and helping them achieve the dream of homeownership.
Finally Family Homes Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter
Feb 7: Hart District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 7, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Feb 7: Hart District Board Meeting
Feb. 8: Castaic Union Governing Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.
Feb. 8: Castaic Union Governing Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 6: City Council Study Session Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a joint meeting with Planning, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services and Arts commissions for a study session Tuesday, Feb. 6, beginning at 5 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
Feb. 6: City Council Study Session Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘9-1-1’ Among Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 5 - Sunday, Feb. 11.
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘9-1-1’ Among Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Feb. 8-11: The Cube Hosting 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference
Calling all hockey fans! The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference.
Feb. 8-11: The Cube Hosting 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference
Former Canyon Theatre Guild President Greg Finley Dies at 76
Greg Finley was born in Los Angeles on May 8, 1947 to Venice and Larry Finley, the television and radio personality/pioneer and cousin to writer/producer Rod Serling.
Former Canyon Theatre Guild President Greg Finley Dies at 76
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Comes to Stevenson Ranch
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving up freshly made, handcrafted ice cream since 1945, is expanding in the Golden State with a new location in Stevenson Ranch.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Comes to Stevenson Ranch
SCVNews.com