SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2024 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the 2025 Awards and Installation beginning with a 6 p.m. cocktail reception Friday, Jan. 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The Hyatt Regency Valencia is located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

“We extend our gratitude to everyone who submitted nominations this year and encourage those whose nominees were not selected to participate again next year. Every nominee truly deserves recognition,” said Di Thompson, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “This year’s honorees exemplify the exceptional strength, leadership and diversity that define our business community.”

Below are the honorees for the SCV Chambers 2024 Business Choice Awards:

Business of the Year: Heroes of Color

Entrepreneurial Spirit: Steffanie and Todd Stelnick

Rising Star: ‘ili Essentials

Non-Profit of the Year: Bridge to Home

In addition to The Business Choice Awards, the SCV Chamber will be honoring the following awardees:

Public Service Award: Fire Chief Anthony Marrone

Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community: Cameron Smyth

“We are truly honored to recognize this year’s honorees at our Awards and Installation celebration,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “The incredible spirit of collaboration and support within our community is what makes this celebration possible. We look forward to you joining us for an inspiring evening on Jan. 31, where we can come together to acknowledge the impact of our vibrant business community.”

This year’s Platinum sponsors include: Keck Medicine of USC, city of Santa Clarita, Vance Wealth, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Kaiser Permanente, Omni Wound Care, Burrtec Waste Industries and SchlickArt Photography. To sponsor or get more information you can email hello@scvchamber.com.

Tickets can be purchased at www.scvchamber.com/events.

