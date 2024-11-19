SCV Water Celebrates PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility with Ribbon Cutting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency recently marked the completion of its third PFAS treatment facility, which serves its Santa Clara and Honby wells and is located north of Soledad Canyon Road on Furnivall Avenue, with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

This new facility restores local groundwater affected by PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and will provide a local, sustainable water supply equivalent to serving up to 1,700 families annually.

“Offline since February 2020 due to PFAS chemicals, the new treatment plant will use ion exchange technology, a proven and cost-effective PFAS treatment option which removes PFAS to non-detect levels before entering the distribution system,” said SCV Water’s General Manager Matt Stone. “This project helps improve our local water resiliency and water quality and reduces our reliance on costly imported water for SCV Water’s customers.”

Treatment Facility Features and Community Benefits:

— Produces 2,000 gallons per minute on average.

— Restores enough water to serve up to 1,700 families annually.

— Project cost: $11.5 million.

— Costs offset by Integrated Regional Water Management (IRWM) Proposition 1 Round 1 Grant of $3 million to partially pay for construction costs.

— Included the rehabilitation of Santa Clara and Honby Wells to maximize the flow of water from the wells, and installation of a drain line to the Santa Clara River.

— Includes a new chemical building, two treatment vessels, pumps, motors and ancillary equipment.

— Treats water through ion exchange technology, a proven, cost-effective PFAS treatment option.

SCV Water’s team of water quality experts remains committed to proactively investing in technology for treating and removing PFAS from local groundwater.

Including the construction of this latest facility, six wells have been brought back online since 2020, providing water equivalent to annual use by 7,000 families. Additional groundwater treatment projects are scheduled to be back online at the rate of about one per year.

To learn more about the Project, please visit: www.yourSCVwater.com/pfas/treatment-facilities/santa-clara-honby-wells-treatment-facility.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of synthetic chemicals, including PFOA, PFOS and GenX. For more than 70 years, PFAS have been manufactured and used in various industries worldwide. These chemicals are found in thousands of commonly used products, such as non-stick cookware, shampoo, food wrappers, firefighting foam, clothing, paints and cleaning products. Additionally, these chemicals exist in the environment due to manufacturing, product use and discharge of treated wastewater. Visit www.yourSCVwater.com/pfas to learn more.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...