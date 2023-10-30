SCV Water Earns Five PRism Awards Including Top Prize

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 30, 2023

By Press Release

In recognition of its outstanding achievements in public relations, SCV Water received five prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles chapter. In addition to three PRism Awards and one Award of Excellence, the Agency’s “Drought Ready, SCV!” campaign was also named Best in Community Relations, earning the top prize over all other entrants from the non-profit, healthcare and government sectors.

PRSA-LA distributes PRism Awards to top entries, as well as Awards of Excellence, with winners chosen from multiple industries including government, technology, education and more. SCV Water received awards for exceptional work on the following campaigns during PRSA-LA’s 59th Annual PRism Award Show:

Drought Ready, SCV! Drought Campaign: SCV Water’s innovative drought awareness campaign, “Drought Ready, SCV!”, has been acknowledged for its creativity and effectiveness in educating the Santa Clarita Valley community about water conservation during times of drought. The campaign received a PRism Award in the Community Relations, Government category, as well as the overall “Best Community Relations” honor.

The Pipeline – Internal Newsletter: SCV Water’s internal newsletter, The Pipeline, has been recognized with a PRism Award in the Newsletters category for its excellence in fostering communication, engagement, and collaboration among Agency employees.

Water Currents – Monthly Customer Newsletter: The monthly customer newsletter, Water Currents, also received a PRism Award in the Newsletters category for its ability to engage and inform customers about important water-related topics and updates.

2023 Consumer Confidence Report: SCV Water’s Consumer Confidence Report received an Award of Excellence for the Agency’s commitment to transparency and its dedication to providing accurate and accessible information about water quality to the community, as well as important projects, programs, and initiatives to build trust and engagement with customers.

The PRism Awards celebrate the best and brightest in public relations and communications in the Southern California region. Hundreds of entries are received annually from agencies, corporate, non-profit, and independent practitioners in the public relations profession in and around the Los Angeles area. Awards are judged by a PRSA sister chapter.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com. For more information, contact Kevin Strauss, SCV Water communications manager at kstrauss@scvwa.org.

