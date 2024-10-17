header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 17
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
SCV Water Receives Award for Outstanding Achievement by GFOA
| Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
scvwater 1

Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has given an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to Santa Clarita Valley Water for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is a prestigious national award recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award for our very first Popular Annual Financial Report,” said Rochelle Patterson, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer for SCV Water. “Creating a report that is both informative and engaging for our community was a top priority and this recognition affirms our commitment to delivering transparent and accessible financial information.”

In order to receive an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting, a government unit must publish a Popular Annual Financial Report, whose contents conform to program standards of creativity, presentation, understandability and reader appeal.

An Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is valid for a period of one year only. SCV Water received a Popular Award for the first time after publishing its first PAFR report. To view a copy of the report, visit yourSCVwater.com/financial-information.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
10-17-2024 Oct. 19: Financial Planning, Resource Fair
10-17-2024 SCVEDC Releases Largest Employers List 2024 Edition
10-17-2024 SCV Water Receives Award for Outstanding Achievement by GFOA
10-17-2024 Oct. 25: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
10-17-2024 Logix Federal Credit Union Engages Employees for Thrive Event
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 26: ASCEND Invites Young Women to Collab Event
ASCEND invites young women to collaboration event with the WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist International of Valencia Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 26: ASCEND Invites Young Women to Collab Event
Oct. 19: Financial Planning, Resource Fair
A Financial Planning and Resource Fair will be hosted by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Child Care Resource Center, 20001 Prairie St., Chatsworth, CA 91311.
Oct. 19: Financial Planning, Resource Fair
Oct. 15-31: Adopt-a- Shelter Dog Month at County Shelters, Fees Waived
In recognition of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for all dogs from Oct. 15-31.
Oct. 15-31: Adopt-a- Shelter Dog Month at County Shelters, Fees Waived
CHP Offers Start Smart Program to Curb Teen Driving Fatalities
The California Highway Patrol has received a grant to fund the Start Smart program, a traffic safety initiative designed to educate and empower teen drivers, ages 15-19 and their guardians.
CHP Offers Start Smart Program to Curb Teen Driving Fatalities
SCVEDC Releases Largest Employers List 2024 Edition
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in the Santa Clarita Valley, unveiled its Largest Employer List for the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCVEDC Releases Largest Employers List 2024 Edition
CalArtians Earn Spots on Animation, Kids Entertainment Power Lists
California Institute of the Arts alums have long shaped the future of the animation industry. This year, CalArtians have earned recognition for their contributions, securing spots on two prestigious industry rankings.
CalArtians Earn Spots on Animation, Kids Entertainment Power Lists
SCV Water Receives Award for Outstanding Achievement by GFOA
Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has given an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to Santa Clarita Valley Water for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
SCV Water Receives Award for Outstanding Achievement by GFOA
Oct. 26: Hart High Rampage Returns
The William S. Hart Regiment will host one of the largest marching band competitions in Southern California, the Hart Rampage on Saturday, Oct. 26, at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium, College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91355.
Oct. 26: Hart High Rampage Returns
Nov. 2-9: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Fall Bag Sale Begins
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Fall Bag Sale Saturday, Nov. 2 - Sunday, Nov. 9.
Nov. 2-9: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Fall Bag Sale Begins
Archdiocese of L.A. to Pay $880M to Victims of Clergy Sexual Abuse
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $880 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse dating back decades, in what an attorney said was the largest single child sex abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese, it was announced Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Archdiocese of L.A. to Pay $880M to Victims of Clergy Sexual Abuse
Oct. 25: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Friday, Oct. 25. This special board meeting will start at 1 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 25: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
Logix Federal Credit Union Engages Employees for Thrive Event
Logix Federal Credit Union hosted its biennial Thrive event, formerly known as Training Day, for employees Monday, Oct. 14 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.
Logix Federal Credit Union Engages Employees for Thrive Event
Oct. 22: Fall Carnival, Halloween Activities at Valencia Library
Join Santa Clarita Libraries in celebrating fall with a Fall Carnival 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Valencia Library at 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Oct. 22: Fall Carnival, Halloween Activities at Valencia Library
Oct. 18: Canyon Country Library Hosts Teen FanFest 2024
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch has announced the return of Teen FanFest 2024, an event designed to celebrate all things pop culture, Friday, Oct. 18, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. for an evening filled with activities, workshops and opportunities to connect with fellow fans.
Oct. 18: Canyon Country Library Hosts Teen FanFest 2024
Today in SCV History (Oct. 17)
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
More Cases of Locally Acquired Dengue Virus Identified in Baldwin Park
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in collaboration with San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, is investigating further local spread of dengue virus infection in Baldwin Park.
More Cases of Locally Acquired Dengue Virus Identified in Baldwin Park
LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Person
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in Acton.
LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Person
Transportation Agencies Call for Advisory Committee Applicants
The California State Transportation Agency, the California Transportation Commission and the California Department of Transportation announced a call for applicants to serve on the Interagency Equity Advisory Committee.
Transportation Agencies Call for Advisory Committee Applicants
Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Seeks Art Submissions
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council invites artists to submit artwork in its annual “Adult Fine Art Show”, an open-themed, juried art exhibition, at  the TAADAA Art Gallery, in Acton.
Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Seeks Art Submissions
Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos
California State University Northridge will mark Dia de los Muertos with an exhibition of barriletes, giant traditional Guatemalan kites, in the University Library on Monday, Nov. 4.
Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos
West Ranch High Student Earns Congressional Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Mahati Dharanipathi, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the prestigious Congressional Award.
West Ranch High Student Earns Congressional Award
Oct. 25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons will host a free outdoor movie night on Friday, October 25 at the Canyon Country campus.
Oct. 25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
As California continues to proactively test symptomatic individuals for bird flu, the California Department of Public Health reports that new possible positive human bird flu cases have been identified in the Central Valley since last Friday.
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
SCVNews.com