SCV Water Receives Award for Outstanding Achievement by GFOA

Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has given an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to Santa Clarita Valley Water for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is a prestigious national award recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award for our very first Popular Annual Financial Report,” said Rochelle Patterson, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer for SCV Water. “Creating a report that is both informative and engaging for our community was a top priority and this recognition affirms our commitment to delivering transparent and accessible financial information.”

In order to receive an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting, a government unit must publish a Popular Annual Financial Report, whose contents conform to program standards of creativity, presentation, understandability and reader appeal.

An Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is valid for a period of one year only. SCV Water received a Popular Award for the first time after publishing its first PAFR report. To view a copy of the report, visit yourSCVwater.com/financial-information.

