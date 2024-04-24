Hannah Waddingham Officially Christens Sun Princess

BARCELONA, Spain – In a celebration held Tuesday, April 23 at the Port of Barcelona, award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham officially welcomed the newest and most innovative Princess Cruises ship, Sun Princess, serving as godmother during a star-studded naming ceremony.

The Sun Princess is the latest addition to the Princess Cruises fleet of cruise ships. Princess Cruises is headquartered in Valencia on Town Center Drive.

The time-honored maritime naming tradition took place onboard Sun Princess in the all-new Princess Arena and Waddingham, alongside the ship’s Captain Craig Street, as she pronounced, “I name this ship Sun Princess. May God bless her and all who sail on her.”

She then released the celebratory bottle of Champagne to smash against the ship wishing good fortune to all of the ship’s guests and crew sailing to destinations all over the world.

“Hannah is globally admired and adored for her immense talent and determination. Those qualities coupled with her family’s deep connection and love for the sea make her the perfect godmother for our sensational new Sun Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We are honored that she has joined us for this pinnacle moment, and that she will remain a treasured part of the ship’s legacy forever.”

Known for her role as Rebecca Welton in “Ted Lasso,” Waddingham said being named Sun Princess godmother is a “pinch me” moment as she joins an esteemed group of women, including members of the Royal Family, who have also served as godmothers to Princess ships: Diana, Princess of Wales (Royal Princess, 1984); Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales (Royal Princess 2013); Audrey Hepburn (Star Princess, 1989); Sophia Loren (Crown Princess, 1990); Martha Stewart (Crown Princess, 2006); among many notable celebrities and dignitaries.

Waddingham grew up boating and has fond memories of weekends in Dunkirk. In addition, her grandfather served in the Royal Navy during World War II.

“As much as theatre has always rippled through my bloodstream so too has a strong, historic familial connection with the Royal Navy and all things nautical,” said Waddingham. “I have of course seen over the years the iconic godmothers who have been asked to represent these magnificent ships and looked on in awe. It is therefore such a great privilege to have been asked to act as Godmother to the Sun Princess, first of her class. I can’t quite believe it.”

British actress and singer Waddingham won a Primtime Emmy for her role on “Ted Lasso,” as well as a Critics Choice Television Award and Screen Actors Guild Award. She also captured two individual Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations. She will next be seen in the Universal film “The Fall Guy” opposite Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in theaters on May 3.

Earlier this year, Waddingham earned a BAFTA TV Award nomination for her Apple TV+ holiday special “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.” Her upcoming films include the Sony Animation film “Garfield” out May 24 and in 2025 “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.”

Actor and magician Michael Carbonaro served as master of ceremonies for the event and was joined by a host of celebrities and TV personalities including Tyra Banks, Romero Britto, Randy Fenoli, Jeff Corwin, Rob Floyd, along with celebrated chefs Dario Cecchini, Makoto Okuwa and original “Love Boat” cast members Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), Ted Lange (Isaac) and Bernie Kopell (Doc).

In addition, Natasha Bedingfield was on hand to perform her hit “Pocket Full of Sunshine,” along with other award-winning hits including “Unwritten.”

Princess Cruises has also revealed its newest indulgence, the “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection. Crafted in collaboration with renowned celebrities Pitbull, Jason Aldean and Romero Britto, this exclusive line of wines and spirits promises an unparalleled experience for guests sailing aboard ships from the Love Boat. The new premium collection features meticulously selected wines and spirits, each bearing the unique touch of its celebrity partner including Voli Vodka by Pitbull, Love Prosecco by Britto, and Melorosa Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon from Jason Aldean. The Love Line collection is currently available aboard Sun Princess, and will roll out to all the ships in the Princess fleets throughout the summer.

During the day’s festivities, Love by Britto, an artistic-inspired dining experience from world-renowned artist Romero Britto, made its debut. Known for his bold, colorful, and joyful style and a global advocate for happiness, Britto has created a dining concept that serves as a showcase of the artist’s iconic and joyful designs against the backdrop of a boutique restaurant designed to immerse couples in a world of vivid colors, bold patterns and heartfelt emotions. The venue also highlights the talents of Princess Cruises’ Head of Culinary Arts Rudi Sodamin who has created a seven-course, prix fixe menu ($149 per person) that begins with a flute of Champagne upon arrival and features luxury ingredients including lobster, caviar and truffles and dessert options that include chocolate fondue.

The new 177,882-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess introduces an innovative new ship platform designed exclusively for Princess Cruises. The Sun Princess officially started its inaugural cruise season on Feb. 28 and currently is sailing a series of Mediterranean voyages before debuting in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., in October for the ship’s first Caribbean season.

Sun Princess debuts new experience venues including The Dome, a geodesic, glass-enclosed structure at the top of the ship inspired by the terraces of Santorini. The outward and suspended Sphere Atrium, the namesake of this new class of ship, takes the central Piazza hub of the ship into a new dimension where guests are enveloped with expansive ocean views and an open concept.

Sun Princess also serves up 30 restaurant and bar venues with a collection of celebrity collaborators, high-end ingredients and culinary experiences from:

Spellbound by Magic Castle: Blending the world of magic with the art of culinary and mixology to create an innovative and immersive dining experience, steeped in magic and adventure.

Makoto Ocean: Reshaping traditional sushi with a creative approach, the Master of Edomae-style sushi, Chef Makoto Okuwa brings his 25 years of experience with a new concept crafting playful dishes paying tribute to Japanese traditions.

Love by Britto: A high-end boutique restaurant with a romantic view from the ship celebrating love and art from world-renowned artist Romero Britto.

The Butcher’s Block by Dario: A new specialty pop-up restaurant from the world’s most famous butcher Dario Cecchini.

The Catch by Rudi: A dinner concept from renowned Chef Rudi Sodamin showcasing treasures from the sea.

Good Spirits at Sea with Rob Floyd: Destination-inspired, one-of-a-kind cocktail creations from celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd.

Debuting a three-story dining room with endless aft views, inaugural menus have been created in collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America. The ship also features favorites like Crown Grill, Sabatini’s and Crooners.

The Princess Arena is the most technologically advanced theater at sea, offering showstopping and original productions including performances in the round. At night, The Dome entertains audiences with acrobatic Cirque Éloize performances while the Piazza offers a retractable stage and immersive Champagne Waterfall.

Sun Princess also features the cruise line’s largest casino, two-story Lotus Spa and an expanded retail environment with more than 200 premium brands. The retail space also includes several firsts a sea including an upscale showroom dedicated to luxury horology showcasing TAG Heuer and Breitling and more than 25 new brands available to cruise guests like Italian handbag brand Pinko and athleisure favorites Beyond Yoga and Varley.

The shop offers more than 1,500 cabins with balcony views, re-imagined staterooms and new Cabana Mini-Suites with extra space for secluded outdoor relaxation.

Sun Princess is the first LNG (liquefied natural gas) vessel for Princess Cruises, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and features energy recovery systems for eco-conscious cruising.

More information about Princess Cruises visit www.princess.com.

