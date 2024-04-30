header image

April 30
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
Princess Cruises Reroutes Global Voyages Due to Middle East Uncertainty
| Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
Crown Princess

Given the ongoing uncertain situation in the Red Sea and surrounding area and following extensive consultation with global security experts and government authorities, Princess Cruises, which is headquartered in Valencia, is revising the itineraries for its two 2025 World Cruises, which will no longer visit the Middle East or Asia, and now instead, will offer new port stops in Africa and Europe.

“A Princess World Cruise is truly the voyage of a lifetime and after careful consideration with guidance from global security experts and government authorities, we know our guests will understand and appreciate the change to our upcoming 2025 itineraries to avoid certain areas,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises. “These global events beyond our control have necessitated these reroutings but we are pleased to continue to ensure these world cruises retain destination-rich itineraries with incredible stops along the west Africa coast and the Mediterranean.”

Island Princess World Cruise

Sailing from North America on Island Princess, the 116-day World Cruise offers two roundtrip options with departures from both Ft. Lauderdale, embarking Jan. 5, 2025, and Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2025, and ends in Los Angeles on May 17, 2025. This cruise will traverse over 36,700 nautical miles, visiting 46 destinations in 24 countries and six continents. The voyage includes visits to historic Bar, Montenegro and Taranto, Italy, along with inaugural World Cruise calls to the idyllic Greek Island of Patmos and to Volos, for the Monasteries of Meteora.

The revised World Cruise itinerary, from Feb. 16-April 9, departs Sydney and will travel to Melbourne and Perth, then on to South Africa. From there, the cruise resumes the scheduled itinerary starting in Valletta, Malta on April 9.

Following is the amended portion of the voyage: Those guests scheduled to originally depart or join the cruise from Dubai on March 14, 2025, will now embark or disembark four days earlier on March 9, in Cape Town, South Africa. Booked guests disembarking in Cape Town will be refunded the amount equivalent to four days of the cruise fare and those joining earlier will not incur an added cost to their cruise fare. All these guests will also receive a $300 onboard credit as a gesture of good will.

Crown Princess World Cruise

Departing from Down Under, Crown Princess, the largest ship to ever host a World Cruise, is scheduled to depart Auckland May 31, 2025; and Sydney June 4, 2025; and sail on a 113-day adventure visiting 42 destinations in 22 countries, across five continents. This cruise will also bypass the Red Sea and surrounding region, including the transit of the Suez Canal. The ship will travel via Africa instead of the Red Sea and Asia itinerary. The fully revised itinerary is currently being finalized and will be communicated shortly.

More information about World Cruise itineraries, plus shorter World Cruise segment options can be found at http://www.princess.com/worldcruise
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Introduces Click to Cancel Bill to Protect Consumers
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of AB 2863, a bill aimed at protecting consumers and putting more money back in people’s pockets by simplifying the cancellation process for subscription services.
Schiavo Introduces Click to Cancel Bill to Protect Consumers
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Mobile Clinic at Newhall Community Center
City of Santa Clarita residents can get low-cost spay/neuter services for your pets every Monday at the mobile clinic located in the parking lot of the Newhall Community Center.
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Mobile Clinic at Newhall Community Center
May-October Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center. Live music, sing-alongs, animal meet and greets, storytelling, crafts, activities, show + tell tables, s'mores and more.
May-October Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
June 22: Howdown for Hope at Gilchrist Farm
It's time to kick up your heels and head on over to Gilchrist Farm for the Hoedown for Hope event Saturday, June 22, 6-10 p.m.
June 22: Howdown for Hope at Gilchrist Farm
May 6: Catholic Relic of St. Jude Makes Stop at St. Kateri
A relic of Saint Jude has left Italy for the first time on an extended tour of the United States. Treasures of the Church, an evangelization ministry of the Catholic church, will present the Tour of the Relic of St. Jude the Apostle. The relic of St. Jude will be hosted Monday, May 6 at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.
May 6: Catholic Relic of St. Jude Makes Stop at St. Kateri
COC Film Instructor to Attend Marche du Film at Cannes Film Festival
College of the Canyons film instructor Bavand Karim will attend Marche du Film, one of the largest film markets in the world, at the Cannes Film Festival in May to promote the launch of a new film slate by CINE & Lost Winds Entertainment.
COC Film Instructor to Attend Marche du Film at Cannes Film Festival
June 6-8: Mission Opera Performances of ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera has been selected to present ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’ as part of the OPERA America National Conference and World Opera Forum, being held in Los Angeles in early June.
June 6-8: Mission Opera Performances of ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’
May 4: Schivo to Host Youth, Family Festival
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host an upcoming Youth and Family Festival, a day packed with fun, learning and community engagement. This event is free to all and will bel held on Saturday, May 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the College of the Canyons
May 4: Schivo to Host Youth, Family Festival
May 3: Livestream 2024 TMU Commencement
The 97th annual commencement ceremony of The Master’s University will be taking place on campus Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m.
May 3: Livestream 2024 TMU Commencement
COC Hosting Info Sessions for Prospective Board Candidates
Three seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2024.
COC Hosting Info Sessions for Prospective Board Candidates
TMU Men’s Track Brings Home GSAC Title, Women Finish Second
The second and final day of the Golden State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships gave The Master's University men's team their second championship in a row, while the women finished second.
TMU Men’s Track Brings Home GSAC Title, Women Finish Second
May 20: SCAA to Feature Artist Rex Kochel
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association at Barnes and Noble Valencia May 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for its SCAA monthly meeting, featuring Rex Kochel.
May 20: SCAA to Feature Artist Rex Kochel
Santa Clarita Announces Newest Exhibits, Calls for Artworks
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Announces Newest Exhibits, Calls for Artworks
SCAA Announces New Exhibit ‘Faces’
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery is showcasing a new exhibit called, "Faces," from May 3 to June 2.
SCAA Announces New Exhibit ‘Faces’
Kathryn Barger | Focusing on Mental Health
At the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting this week, we reviewed the Chief Executive Officer's proposed $45.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year.
Kathryn Barger | Focusing on Mental Health
Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.
Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations
COC Foundation Launches Bench Dedication Program
The College of the Canyons Foundation has launched a bench program to allow individuals the unique opportunity to dedicate a bench in honor of a loved one.
COC Foundation Launches Bench Dedication Program
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 29 - Sunday, May 5.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion
Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum
Tobin Bolter, a 2017 graduate of The Master’s University, was killed earlier this month in the line of duty working as a deputy for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise, Idaho.
Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
May 18: Inaugural NextGen Mediamakers Festival
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: Inaugural NextGen Mediamakers Festival
SCVNews.com