Senator Wilk Introduces Bill to Streamline Marriage License Process

On Valentine’s Day Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, introduced a bill (SB 489) that would give cities more authority to issue marriage licenses.

“Valentine’s Day felt like the perfect time to introduce this bill and simplify the marriage license process,” said Senator Wilk. “Instead of having to drive practically all the way down to Disneyland, under this bill your local city hall would be your one-stop-shop for all your marriage license needs.”

Current state law delegates the issuance of marriage licenses to county jurisdictions. Under SB 489, cities would have the authority to issue them directly.

The Valentine’s Day bill announcement coincided with the City of Santa Clarita’s inaugural “Big I Do” event, an all-inclusive wedding ceremony for 15 or more couples to tie the knot at the same time.

“This bill will make it easier to say ‘I do’ to that special someone,” Senator Wilk added. “One less excuse for those of you dragging your feet, sorry!”

