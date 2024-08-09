header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 9
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
Sept. 14: Guardians SCV Fourth Annual Patriot Day Car Show
| Friday, Aug 9, 2024
Guardian flyer crop

Guardians SCV, in partnership with KHTS, is hosting the Fourth Annual 9/11 Patriot Day Car Show event on Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Higher Vision Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon.

Building on previous years of success, the Guardians are enthusiastic to elevate this year’s event with additional attractions and fun. Along with fire trucks, military vehicles and a variety of law enforcement cars, a dragster and mini carts from MB2 will be featured to kick off this event. Admission, car entries and breakfast are free to everyone.

Guardians are welcoming U.S. Representative Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) as the keynote speaker for the fourth consecutive year.

The city of Santa Clarita Councilmember Jason Gibbs will attend the event again this year, as well.

New to this year’s Patriot Day event is Suzette Valadares, previously the assemblywomen for California’s 38th District.

Terrell Edwards, a singer who has performed for this event in the past, will sing the national anthem and the Young Marines will showcase their discipline by presenting the color guard.

To add to the solemnity of the event, during the ceremony there will be a moving rendition of Taps accompanied by bagpipes.

“Our 9/11 Patriot Day car show and breakfast is an opportunity for our community to come together in remembrance and reflection of the events that unfolded on 9/11 in 2001. We said as a country that we would never forget, and this event is to honor that commitment for Santa Clarita,” said Tim Traurig, President of Guardians SCV.

Trevor Larkin, Valencia High Graduate and National Hot Rod Association driver, will attend the event bringing his dragster and be on hand to talk about everything racing.

“I’m elated that my schedule allows me to be a part of the Guardians 9/11 event this year. The Guardians are compiling great cars, awesome sponsors and popular vendors to make this year continue to grow and be bigger every year. Family friendly events are the best way to include children of today and the kids of yester-year. Bring your kids, bring your hot rod and come enjoy the day,” said Larkin.

The event will feature a free hearty breakfast of pancakes, eggs, breakfast meat, fruit and coffee. Showcase your classic car, specialty vehicle, or hotrod and support the Guardians for all military, law enforcement and firefighter personnel.

Enjoy the community coming together, reconnecting with old friends and maybe making some new ones. Let’s celebrate and honor those who serve.

“Guardians is grateful for our sponsor, donors, government agencies, local organizations and all the wonderful volunteers who help make this event possible. By attending this event on Sept. 14, you will help us build camaraderie and foster personal growth for all of us here at the Guardians. This is always a fun event that the whole family can enjoy, so we hope you can make the time and come by,” said Vanessa Smith-Williams, Director of Operations Guardians SCV.

Sponsors and donors for 2024 include Jennifer Herring Real Estate, Valencia Acura, Frontier Toyota, Keys of Lexus of Valencia, Total Financial Solutions, Hyatt Regency Valencia, Esprit De Corps Flags, SCV Carts, Trevor Larkin, SCV Marketing Advice, Lowes of Santa Clarita, The Home Depot, Rattlers Bar B Que, Soapy Suds, Crazy Otto’s Diner Valencia, Flair Cleaners, S&S Donuts and Presto Pasta.

Guardians extended a special thank you to KHTS Hometown Station and Feathers Signs, Printing and Wraps for their partnerships.

For more information about Guardians SCV visit the website at www.guardiansscv.org, or if interested in becoming a member, a sponsor, or being a volunteer, contact guardians@guardiansscv.org or call at (661) 347-6307.

Higher Vision Church

28776 The Old Road,

Valencia, CA 91355

Guardian flyer
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Sept. 14: Cheers for Charity Benefits Michael Hoefflin Foundation

Sept. 14: Cheers for Charity Benefits Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation will present the Second Annual Cheers for Charity fundraiser, an event with "Drinks, Food and Music" on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 14: Guardians SCV Fourth Annual Patriot Day Car Show

Sept. 14: Guardians SCV Fourth Annual Patriot Day Car Show
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
Guardians SCV is hosting the Fourth Annual 9/11 Patriot Day Car Show event on Saturday, Sept.14, in the Higher Vision Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 7: SNAP Sports Charity Pickleball Tourney

Sept. 7: SNAP Sports Charity Pickleball Tourney
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
Join Dink For Cause and SNAP Sports (Special Needs Athletic and Peers) for a charity pickleball tournament at The Paseo Club on Saturday, Sept. 7 to raise funds and awareness for SNAP Sports.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 28: Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024

Sept. 28: Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
Tickets are now on sale for Soroptimist International of Valencia’s Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024, presented by The Blo Out Lounge.
FULL STORY...

FYI Hosts Beach Day for SCV Foster Youth

FYI Hosts Beach Day for SCV Foster Youth
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
Winding down the summer with a day of friendship, surf and sunshine, several dozen Santa Clarita Valley foster youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to non-profit Fostering Youth Independence.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 14: Cheers for Charity Benefits Michael Hoefflin Foundation
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation will present the Second Annual Cheers for Charity fundraiser, an event with "Drinks, Food and Music" on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Sept. 14: Cheers for Charity Benefits Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Accessibility to the arts is often connected to affordability. The high cost of living in Los Angeles County can decrease residents’ disposable income and become a barrier for them to experience arts, culture and leisure activities.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Aug. 15: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.
Aug. 15: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
Sept. 14: Guardians SCV Fourth Annual Patriot Day Car Show
Guardians SCV is hosting the Fourth Annual 9/11 Patriot Day Car Show event on Saturday, Sept.14, in the Higher Vision Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon.
Sept. 14: Guardians SCV Fourth Annual Patriot Day Car Show
Sept. 7: SNAP Sports Charity Pickleball Tourney
Join Dink For Cause and SNAP Sports (Special Needs Athletic and Peers) for a charity pickleball tournament at The Paseo Club on Saturday, Sept. 7 to raise funds and awareness for SNAP Sports.
Sept. 7: SNAP Sports Charity Pickleball Tourney
Overnight Family Camping: Experience Summer Nights at County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will present the final August dates of Overnight Family Camping throughout Los Angeles County on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23.
Overnight Family Camping: Experience Summer Nights at County Parks
Aug. 15: The 100th SENSES Block Party in OTN
Step back in time and celebrate 13 years of memories at The Big 100 SENSES Block Party, Thursday, Aug. 15 7-10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Aug. 15: The 100th SENSES Block Party in OTN
Aug. 10: National Night Out at Central Park
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for National Night Out on Saturday Aug. 10 at the city of Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park.
Aug. 10: National Night Out at Central Park
County Offers Advice for Care of Oak Trees
The mountains, foothills and valleys of Los Angeles County were once the site of majestic oak woodlands. The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning has created a handy pamphlet for residents living among oaks, especially those in the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Offers Advice for Care of Oak Trees
Fall Seasons Magazine Released, Online Registration Aug. 20
The city of Santa Clarita has released the fall 2024 edition of Seasons Magazine.
Fall Seasons Magazine Released, Online Registration Aug. 20
Cali Splash Park Open at Castaic Lake
Southern California's largest inflatable aquapark with obstacle course is now open and floating on Castaic Lake.
Cali Splash Park Open at Castaic Lake
Sept. 28: Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024
Tickets are now on sale for Soroptimist International of Valencia’s Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024, presented by The Blo Out Lounge.
Sept. 28: Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024
FYI Hosts Beach Day for SCV Foster Youth
Winding down the summer with a day of friendship, surf and sunshine, several dozen Santa Clarita Valley foster youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to non-profit Fostering Youth Independence.
FYI Hosts Beach Day for SCV Foster Youth
Sept. 28: Second Annual Battle of the Bag Cornhole Tourney
The Baker Family Foundation will host the Second Annual Corn Hole Tournament: Battle of the Bag, on Saturday Sept. 28 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at LA North Studios in Santa Clarita.
Sept. 28: Second Annual Battle of the Bag Cornhole Tourney
State Parks Encourages Public to Safely Enjoy Perseid Meteor Shower
California State Parks invites the public to safely enjoy the annual Perseid meteor shower that is set to grace the night skies Aug. 11-13.
State Parks Encourages Public to Safely Enjoy Perseid Meteor Shower
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
SCV Water Board Member Ed Colley Resigns Seat
Ed Colley, who represented District 2 on the Board of Directors of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, resigned his seat effective Wednesday, Aug. 7. Colley's resignation was prompted by his planned move out of his district, and California, to Texas.
SCV Water Board Member Ed Colley Resigns Seat
Mustangs Baseball Adds Matt Chapman to Roster
Matt Chapman is transferring from Coe College in Iowa to The Master's University to continue his baseball career.
Mustangs Baseball Adds Matt Chapman to Roster
ARTree In Need of Volunteers
ARTree Community Arts Center believes art has the power to transform lives, connect communities and inspire all.
ARTree In Need of Volunteers
Veterans Affairs, Barger Laud HUD’s Veterans Housing Policy Change
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs celebrates an announcement Thursday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announcing a new set of policy changes for which MVA and others had been advocating.
Veterans Affairs, Barger Laud HUD’s Veterans Housing Policy Change
Cameron Smyth | Get Back-to-School Ready with Santa Clarita Public Library
Going back to school can often be a daunting experience for students and their families, marked by the anticipation of new grades, teachers, classmates and the back-to-school preparations after a relaxing break.
Cameron Smyth | Get Back-to-School Ready with Santa Clarita Public Library
Castaic Union Takes Step to Pay Off 2012 School Bonds Quicker
On July 9, 2024, the Castaic Union School District successfully priced and locked in interest rates for the fourth issuance of its 2012 bond authorization, Measure QS, totaling $6 million.
Castaic Union Takes Step to Pay Off 2012 School Bonds Quicker
Aug. 17: Le Chêne Murder Mystery Dinner
Le Chêne French Cuisine will be hosting an exciting Murder Mystery Dinner Theater in its alluring banquet room on Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails and registration.
Aug. 17: Le Chêne Murder Mystery Dinner
Russell Moir Back at TMU as VP of Student Life
The Master’s University’s newest executive isn’t new to TMU.
Russell Moir Back at TMU as VP of Student Life
SCVNews.com