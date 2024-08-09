Sept. 14: Guardians SCV Fourth Annual Patriot Day Car Show

Guardians SCV, in partnership with KHTS, is hosting the Fourth Annual 9/11 Patriot Day Car Show event on Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Higher Vision Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon.

Building on previous years of success, the Guardians are enthusiastic to elevate this year’s event with additional attractions and fun. Along with fire trucks, military vehicles and a variety of law enforcement cars, a dragster and mini carts from MB2 will be featured to kick off this event. Admission, car entries and breakfast are free to everyone.

Guardians are welcoming U.S. Representative Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) as the keynote speaker for the fourth consecutive year.

The city of Santa Clarita Councilmember Jason Gibbs will attend the event again this year, as well.

New to this year’s Patriot Day event is Suzette Valadares, previously the assemblywomen for California’s 38th District.

Terrell Edwards, a singer who has performed for this event in the past, will sing the national anthem and the Young Marines will showcase their discipline by presenting the color guard.

To add to the solemnity of the event, during the ceremony there will be a moving rendition of Taps accompanied by bagpipes.

“Our 9/11 Patriot Day car show and breakfast is an opportunity for our community to come together in remembrance and reflection of the events that unfolded on 9/11 in 2001. We said as a country that we would never forget, and this event is to honor that commitment for Santa Clarita,” said Tim Traurig, President of Guardians SCV.

Trevor Larkin, Valencia High Graduate and National Hot Rod Association driver, will attend the event bringing his dragster and be on hand to talk about everything racing.

“I’m elated that my schedule allows me to be a part of the Guardians 9/11 event this year. The Guardians are compiling great cars, awesome sponsors and popular vendors to make this year continue to grow and be bigger every year. Family friendly events are the best way to include children of today and the kids of yester-year. Bring your kids, bring your hot rod and come enjoy the day,” said Larkin.

The event will feature a free hearty breakfast of pancakes, eggs, breakfast meat, fruit and coffee. Showcase your classic car, specialty vehicle, or hotrod and support the Guardians for all military, law enforcement and firefighter personnel.

Enjoy the community coming together, reconnecting with old friends and maybe making some new ones. Let’s celebrate and honor those who serve.

“Guardians is grateful for our sponsor, donors, government agencies, local organizations and all the wonderful volunteers who help make this event possible. By attending this event on Sept. 14, you will help us build camaraderie and foster personal growth for all of us here at the Guardians. This is always a fun event that the whole family can enjoy, so we hope you can make the time and come by,” said Vanessa Smith-Williams, Director of Operations Guardians SCV.

Sponsors and donors for 2024 include Jennifer Herring Real Estate, Valencia Acura, Frontier Toyota, Keys of Lexus of Valencia, Total Financial Solutions, Hyatt Regency Valencia, Esprit De Corps Flags, SCV Carts, Trevor Larkin, SCV Marketing Advice, Lowes of Santa Clarita, The Home Depot, Rattlers Bar B Que, Soapy Suds, Crazy Otto’s Diner Valencia, Flair Cleaners, S&S Donuts and Presto Pasta.

Guardians extended a special thank you to KHTS Hometown Station and Feathers Signs, Printing and Wraps for their partnerships.

For more information about Guardians SCV visit the website at www.guardiansscv.org, or if interested in becoming a member, a sponsor, or being a volunteer, contact guardians@guardiansscv.org or call at (661) 347-6307.

Higher Vision Church

28776 The Old Road,

Valencia, CA 91355

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...