Feb. 10: ‘PTSD 911’ Documentary, Dinner Night

Mark your calendar for Friday Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Exclusively First Responders in partnership with Guardians SCV presents: Dinner and a Movie for a cause, featuring the documentary film “PTSD 911.”

The film “PTSD 911” is a powerful story of the real life emotional trauma suffered by first responders, the suicide crisis as a result and the need for meaningful help and support for these heroes.

See the film trailer here.

Tickets are required to attend: Free for veterans, first responders and spouses.

Get your tickets here:

“PTSD 911” Documentary and Dinner Night will be held at 28776 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355 in the Higher Vision Church Auditorium.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

