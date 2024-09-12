Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Car, Bike Show, Chili Cook-off

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is hosting a Car and Bike Show Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the lodge, 17766 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

The community is invited to this free family event featuring a judged car show, trophies and door prizes.

Classic, custom and muscle cars, alongside classy motorcycles, all on display for viewing.

A live band, Phil n The Blanks, will provide classic rock and oldies music for listening and dancing.

Food booths will be available including pastries, coffee and a homemade bake sale starts at 9 a.m. Hot Dogs served 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tri-Tip sandwiches available noon-1 p.m.

A judged Chili Cook-off with chili tasting begins at noon.

Boutique vendors offer items for purchase.

Trophies will be handed out for cars, motorcycles and chili.

The Elks are a national charitable organization with more than 1,700 Lodges and approximately a million members across the country. Elk Members help veterans, disabled children, support scouting, scholarships and more.

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge celebrates 57 years in the Santa Clarita Valley. It has given over $1,000,000 in charitable donations.

Join the Elks Lodge for this family fun day’

Event proceeds go to support the Elks charitable programs and projects and directly support local Santa Clarita Valley charities.

For information, contact Shelly at (661) 310-4423 / stomson1958@gmail.com or Jay at (661) 373-6434 / jayzgoneridin@gmail.com.

