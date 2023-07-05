Sheriff’s Detectives Responded to a Deputy Involved Shooting Investigation

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 5, 2023

By Press Release

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy involved shooting.

The incident was reported Tuesday, July 4th, 2023, at approximately 11:40 p.m., in the 24200 Block of Arch Street, Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita Station deputies observed a vehicle which matched the description of a vehicle that was possibly involved in an assault with a deadly weapon, a firearm, earlier that night in Canyon Country.

As deputies contacted the occupants, the front passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued, during which time deputies determined the suspect was armed. During the pursuit, a deputy involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Whenever a deputy-involved shooting occurs involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, and no one is hit by the gunfire, multiple investigations immediately begin at the scene. These include separate investigations by the Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Bureau as well as sheriff’s station or Detective Division investigators.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department immediately notifies the Office of the Inspector General who sends a representative to the incident scene and provides independent oversight throughout the investigative process. Once concluded, every aspect of the shooting is reviewed by the Sheriff’s Executive Force Review Committee.

To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or using a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.

There is no additional information at this time.

