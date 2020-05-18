Stabbing Incidents in Newhall Leave 1 Dead; Detectives Investigating

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Newhall on Friday at approximately 11:33 p.m.

Santa Clarita Valley photojournalist Ryan Gilley of Two8nine Media reported from the scene:

“Deputies first got a call for an assault with a deadly weapon resulting in a possible stabbing near Lyons Avenue and Wiley Canyon Road shortly after 11 p.m.

“They arrived on (the) scene within minutes but did not locate any victims or suspects.

“About 15 minutes later, a 911 dispatcher received a call about a man bleeding profusely near the intersection of Hogan Drive and Trevino Drive in Valencia at 11:25 p.m.

“That man was stabilized at the scene and rushed to a trauma center.

“A few minutes later, one person suspected to have committed the crime was located near Lyons Avenue and Avenida Rotella in Newhall.

“That person was detained at gunpoint.

“Within minutes of that call, another 911 caller reported a man lying next a building near Lyons Avenue and Apple Street.

“Deputies determined he had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The multi-scene incident is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.