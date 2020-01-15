Suspect Arrested in Gorman for L.A. Assault Gets 2 Years in Prison

A man from Colorado arrested in Gorman by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies has been sentenced to two years in state prison for an assault on his girlfriend in Los Angeles.

Here’s more of the story from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station‘s social media:

“When a Colorado man allegedly tried to choke his girlfriend in a Hollywood motel room on Aug. 28, 2019, he tried to escape justice.

“The following day, on Aug. 29, the suspect reportedly loaded the victim up in his vehicle and hit the road. During his travel, he stopped in the town of Gorman, 100 miles away from the motel, to get lunch.

“He probably felt it was an isolated, remote place where it would be difficult for the victim to get help. He obviously didn’t know we have deputies assigned to watch over Gorman.

“The victim went to the restroom at the restaurant and used the opportunity to call 911 for help.

“It was a matter of minutes before one of our Gorman deputies showed up at the restaurant where the suspect and the victim were sitting at the table with their food.

“The Gorman deputy swiftly took the suspect into custody and contacted the law enforcement agency in the city of Los Angeles where the crime occurred.

“Last Wednesday, Jan. 7, the suspect was sentenced to two years in state prison.

“Just remember, ‘The Bear Goes Everywhere.’”