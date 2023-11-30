header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 30
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
Tataviam Tribe, State Parks Ink Historic Agreement
| Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Tataviam State Parks Agreement
Top left: Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (FTBMI) President Rudy Ortega Jr. and Vice President Mark Villaseñor open the MOU signing event with a Welcome Song. Top right: FTBMI President Rudy Ortega Jr. and State Parks Director Armando Quintero shake hands after the signing. Bottom left: Beverly Folkes, vice chair, council of elders, FTBMI, speaks at the ceremony. Bottom right: Rudy Ortega Jr., Armando Quintero, Beverly Folks, and other tribal representatives, along with the Tiüvac’a’ai Tribal Conservation Corps Members in attendance.


California State Parks and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Tribe) Thursday a historic agreement to formalize their cooperation and collaboration in the management and protection of natural and cultural resources and interpretation for state parks within the Tribe’s ancestral lands. They will collaborate on interpretation at the state parks, including for the Village of Siutcanga, incorporate traditional ecological knowledge into the management of natural resources, and cooperate on the protection of the landscapes.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) took place Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Siutcanga, the “place of the oaks,” now known as Los Encinos SHP in Encino, California. The park is a significant Tribal cultural area with over 70% of citizens descending from the village. The Tribe is a native sovereign nation of northern Los Angeles County composed of a coalition of lineages originating in the Santa Clarita, Simi, San Fernando and Antelope valleys.

Group photo

Representatives of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and State Parks staff. Photos from California State Parks.

Below are the statements made by the Tribe and California State Parks Director:

Rudy Ortega Jr., Tribe president and descendant of Siutcanga (Los Encinos State Historic Park): “180 years ago, my great grandmother stood here defending this village from settlers. Fifty years ago, my father stood here defending our cultural resources from a construction project. For the first time since colonization, I stand here in celebration of a monumental moment: an agreement that sees us as a Tribal government, but more importantly, as People.”

Beverly Folkes, vice chair, council of elders, Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians: “We are filled with joy for this collaboration with our California State Parks partners that coordinates access to state lands for our ceremonies, medicine plant gathering, and recreation. When you spend time on land that is undisturbed by development and where our ancestors once lived, you feel their presence and a sense of freedom. Los Encinos in particular, the land where my grandfather and great grandmother lived is of special importance to me as I feel closer to my relatives knowing I’m walking on land where my ancestors once stepped.”

Armando Quintero, State Parks Director–“California’s state parks are places that protect not only the incredible landscapes of California but serve as a reminder of the deep human history of these lands stretching into time immemorial. The rich and diverse cultures of the earliest ancestors of these lands are alive today in the cultures, traditions, and languages of the Fernandeño Tataviam people. Today, we celebrate the history and the future of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Tribe with the signing of this MOU. We live in a California where we should all thrive.”

This is the 10th MOU State Parks has with a California Native American Tribe. The department’s Tribal MOU program seeks to facilitate collaboration between California Native American tribes and State Parks by establishing protocols for continuous open discussions and outlining the responsibilities of each party to promote successful cooperation and partnership. To learn more about the program, please visit parks.ca.gov/TribalMOUProgram.

About the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians is a native sovereign nation of northern Los Angeles County composed of a coalition of lineages originating in the Santa Clarita, Simi, San Fernando, and Antelope valleys. Today, the Tribal Administration Office is in San Fernando, CA. FTBMI was originally recognized in 1892, when a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney recommended that the federal government take action for Fernandeño land rights under the Mission Indian Relief Act of 1891. For more information, visit the FTBMI’s website.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation, popularly known as State Parks, and the programs supported by its Office of Historic Preservation and divisions of Boating and Waterways and Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation provide for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high-quality outdoor recreation. Learn more at parks.ca.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Tataviam Tribe, State Parks Ink Historic Agreement
Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Tataviam Tribe, State Parks Ink Historic Agreement
California State Parks and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Tribe) Thursday a historic agreement to formalize their cooperation and collaboration in the management and protection of natural and cultural resources and interpretation for state parks within the Tribe’s ancestral lands.
FULL STORY...
Dec. 2: L.A. Kings Coming to The Cube
Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Dec. 2: L.A. Kings Coming to The Cube
Calling all Los Angeles Kings fans – in coordination with the “2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour”, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host 2-3 current Kings players this Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Zonta SCV Joins U.N.’s 16 Days of Activism
Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Zonta SCV Joins U.N.’s 16 Days of Activism
“Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs worldwide. The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley joins the annual awareness and educational campaign which takes place during the United Nations 16 days of Activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 5: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 5: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Princess Cruises Sets Thanksgiving Week Booking Record
The holiday season is off to a roaring start for Princess Cruises as the brand experienced its most prolific sales period ever for the week of Thanksgiving including Black Friday and Cyber Monday (Nov. 20-27).
Princess Cruises Sets Thanksgiving Week Booking Record
Tataviam Tribe, State Parks Ink Historic Agreement
California State Parks and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Tribe) Thursday a historic agreement to formalize their cooperation and collaboration in the management and protection of natural and cultural resources and interpretation for state parks within the Tribe’s ancestral lands.
Tataviam Tribe, State Parks Ink Historic Agreement
Dec. 2: L.A. Kings Coming to The Cube
Calling all Los Angeles Kings fans – in coordination with the “2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour”, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host 2-3 current Kings players this Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Dec. 2: L.A. Kings Coming to The Cube
Zonta SCV Joins U.N.’s 16 Days of Activism
“Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs worldwide. The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley joins the annual awareness and educational campaign which takes place during the United Nations 16 days of Activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
Zonta SCV Joins U.N.’s 16 Days of Activism
Dec. 1: Registration Opens for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Re-Launch
The Baker Family Foundation is proud to announce the re-launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for high school students grades 9 - 12, and college students between ages 18 - 25.
Dec. 1: Registration Opens for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Re-Launch
Laurene Weste | Galactic Adventures at Family Literacy Festival
Nestled in the hearts of our community, the Santa Clarita Public Library system holds an important place in the lives of our residents.
Laurene Weste | Galactic Adventures at Family Literacy Festival
Dec. 2: Santa Snow Bash at Tejon Outlets
The countdown to holiday magic has officially begun.
Dec. 2: Santa Snow Bash at Tejon Outlets
COC Names Jade Sims, Noah Staples Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jade Sims (women's basketball) and Noah Staples (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 20-25.
COC Names Jade Sims, Noah Staples Athletes of the Week
CalArts Alum Opens ‘Discarded Urban Plastic’ Exhibit
While yarn and thread have long been traditional materials for needlepoint, or canvas hand embroidery, California Institute of the Arts alum Mark Chamness (Art BFA 96) has made do with more unorthodox fibers.
CalArts Alum Opens ‘Discarded Urban Plastic’ Exhibit
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
County Hate Crimes Second Highest in 20 Years
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations  released its annual analysis of hate crimes reported throughout Los Angeles County in 2022.
County Hate Crimes Second Highest in 20 Years
California Seeks to Combat Organized Retail Crime
 Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Highway Patrol is increasing statewide efforts to combat organized retail crime as the annual holiday shopping season begins.
California Seeks to Combat Organized Retail Crime
County Launches Free Employee Ownership Consultation
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, in partnership with Project Equity, launched Employee Ownership LA County. 
County Launches Free Employee Ownership Consultation
Fostering Youth Independence Launches Year-End Fundraising Campaign
Fostering Youth Independence has launched its year-end giving campaign to support local foster youth aging out of the L.A. County foster system without ever finding a permanent home and family.
Fostering Youth Independence Launches Year-End Fundraising Campaign
California Public Health Issues Warning On Xylazine
In response to the increase of xylazine in the illegal drug supply in the U.S., the California Department of Public Health has issued a letter to healthcare facilities and providers outlining the risks and warning signs of exposure, as well as patient care recommendations.
California Public Health Issues Warning On Xylazine
COC Opens 2024 Winter Registration
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2024 session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
COC Opens 2024 Winter Registration
UAE Government Invites 13 Year Old Santa Clarita Student To Attend COP 28 in Dubai
Ismachiah Oduwole, a 13-year-old Santa Clarita ninth grader received an invitation by the UAE to attend COP 28 in Dubai, as their guest.
UAE Government Invites 13 Year Old Santa Clarita Student To Attend COP 28 in Dubai
Princess Cruises Goes “All-In” With Its Largest Casino Ever Debuting on New Sun Princess
The largest casino ever built by Princess Cruises is readying to deal a full house of luck on the next-generation, 4,300-guest Sun Princess. 
Princess Cruises Goes “All-In” With Its Largest Casino Ever Debuting on New Sun Princess
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
Henry Mayo Recognized as L.A. County Celebrates 40 Years of Trauma Care
In recognition of the 40th anniversary of the Trauma Center System in Los Angeles County, the EMS Agency partnered with OneLegacy to host a 40th Anniversary Celebration. Los Angeles County is the site of one of the first Trauma Center Systems in the United States and to date is one of the largest nationwide.
Henry Mayo Recognized as L.A. County Celebrates 40 Years of Trauma Care
Dec. 11: Light Up a Life Ceremony at Henry Mayo
This holiday season, give the Gift of Life. Honor or remember a loved one through the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation’s Gift of Life program. Sponsorship levels range from $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000.
Dec. 11: Light Up a Life Ceremony at Henry Mayo
Dec. 2: Cars & Coffee Toy Drive to Benefit SCV
Porsche Santa Clarita’s last Cars & Coffee event of the year will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All makes and models of cars are welcome.
Dec. 2: Cars & Coffee Toy Drive to Benefit SCV
Nov. 30: Eat-for-A-Cause Fundraiser to Benefit the Triumph Foundation
Join the Triumph Foundation for dinner on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country and 10% of your dinner tab will go to support Triumph.
Nov. 30: Eat-for-A-Cause Fundraiser to Benefit the Triumph Foundation
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: