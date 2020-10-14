Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People

Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals Thursday, Oct. 15, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.

An air quality advisory for sensitive groups/individuals has also been issued for the following areas:

– East San Fernando Valley

– South San Gabriel Valley

– San Gabriel Mountains

Air quality will be unhealthy for all groups and individuals in the following areas:

– West San Fernando Valley

– West San Gabriel Valley

– East San Gabriel Valley

– Pomona/Walnut Valley

In areas with air quality unhealthy for all, Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis advises people living or working in these areas to minimize outdoor activities, reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and take more breaks during all outdoor activities.

People who are sensitive to air pollution, such as older adults, children, and those with heart or lung disease, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling to a time when air quality is better, and stay indoors as much as possible. Everyone should watch for symptoms.

In areas with air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals, people who are sensitive to air pollution, such as older adults, children, and those with heart or lung disease, are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, keep activity outdoors short, and watch for symptoms. For everyone else, it’s ok to be active outside and watch for symptoms.

Air pollution can cause symptoms, even in people who are healthy. Symptoms can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing and chest tightness or discomfort with activity or deep breaths.

If symptoms occur, these are signs to take it easier, stop all activity, go indoors, or use quick-relief medicines as prescribed. If symptoms don’t improve, get medical help.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at http://www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.