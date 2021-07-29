TMU Men’s Volleyball Adding Another Norkus to Roster

Trent Norkus is excited to join TMU Men’s Volleyball and play alongside his older brother Brett, a starting middle blocker for the Mustangs.

“I am looking forward to playing volleyball with my older brother,” Norkus said. “I also want to bring glory to the name of Jesus with everything I do on and off the court, and help my teammates do the same. Lastly, I want to help my team win in any way I can, big or small.”

Being so familiar with the men’s volleyball program, Norkus will seamlessly fit in with the team.

“Trent is a player who is very familiar with our program and the current athletes on the team,” Master’s Head Coach Jared Goldberg said. “Being the brother of current middle blocker, Brett Norkus, Trent has been around the team already this past year.”

The younger Norkus, a 6-foot-6 opposite hitter, was a two-time First Team All-Coastal Canyon selection at Simi Valley High School.

“His experience playing at a high level will immediately help him compete for playing time,” Goldberg said of the second Norkus brother that he will coach. “He is the perfect fit for Master’s and we are looking forward to having him be a Mustang.”

Regarding his decision to attend TMU, Norkus said: “I wanted to attend a university that reveres the Word of God and helps its students do the same. I’m looking forward to growing in my faith, both in the classroom and on the court.”

The Simi Valley native plans to major in biblical studies in pursuit of a future career as a pastor or missionary.

