Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)

Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Along with added stress for struggling businesses and a failing unemployment agency, California Governor Gavin Newsom estimated Monday it would cost the state $700 million per week to implement the president’s proposed unemployment plan.
In an effort to assist renters with limited means affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $100 million in CARES Act funds to create a COVID-19 Rent Relief program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
In a socially distanced, drive-thru event, a number of Santa Clarita Valley organizations came together Thursday to distribute “peace bags” to students, with the hopes of spreading joy, positivity and community engagement.
In separate incidents, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a wanted felon and his companion on felony warrants last week and three suspects on auto theft charges Friday and over the weekend.
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Wednesday that it will receive a $10 million allocation from the $1.220 billion CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds awarded to Los Angeles County by the U.S. Treasury for COVID-19-related expenditures (Spending Plan).
Compliance with the Health Officer Orders is paramount for the long-term reopening of many economic sectors while ensuring the public health and safety of residents, which includes consumers and those who make up the workforce of these sectors.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with the L.A. Regional Food Bank and the County of Los Angeles, is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex & Aquatic Center on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is proud to present their 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction. However, this year’s event will have a different look.
