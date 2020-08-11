[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
August 11
| Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020

2018 – Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Big Oaks Lodge
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Dr. Omar Torres is New CIO at College of the Canyons
Dr. Omar Torres has been named the new Chief Instructional Officer at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California.
Dr. Omar Torres is New CIO at College of the Canyons
Newsom: Trump Unemployment Plan Will Cost California $700 Million a Week
Along with added stress for struggling businesses and a failing unemployment agency, California Governor Gavin Newsom estimated Monday it would cost the state $700 million per week to implement the president’s proposed unemployment plan.
Newsom: Trump Unemployment Plan Will Cost California $700 Million a Week
Smyth Calls for Removal of SCV Deputy Pending Investigation
Two young Black men were detained at gunpoint by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies Friday in an incident that was witnessed and videotaped by numerous residents.
Smyth Calls for Removal of SCV Deputy Pending Investigation
SoCalGas Parent Sempra Energy Posts Increased Earnings in Q2 2020
Sempra Energy reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.239 billion, or $7.61 per diluted share, compared to second-quarter 2019 earnings of $354 million, or $1.26 per diluted share.
SoCalGas Parent Sempra Energy Posts Increased Earnings in Q2 2020
Petco Matches Donations, L.A. County Animal Care Foundation Raises $50K
The Petco Foundation put forward a match wherein they would grant $25,000 to DACC for COVID-19 relief if another $25,000 was raised to match the award.
Petco Matches Donations, L.A. County Animal Care Foundation Raises $50K
TV Productions Ramp Back Up in SCV, ‘Hollywood North’
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and reports that two TV productions and a still photoshoot are filming in the Santa Clarita Valley this week
TV Productions Ramp Back Up in SCV, ‘Hollywood North’
Dr. Sonia Angell, California Public Health Chief, Quits Amid COVID Data Snafu
Amid a surge of coronavirus infections and deaths in California, Dr. Sonia Angell, the state’s top health official, announced her resignation Sunday.
Dr. Sonia Angell, California Public Health Chief, Quits Amid COVID Data Snafu
L.A. County COVID-19 Rent Relief Program to Launch Aug. 17
In an effort to assist renters with limited means affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $100 million in CARES Act funds to create a COVID-19 Rent Relief program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
L.A. County COVID-19 Rent Relief Program to Launch Aug. 17
Organizations, Volunteers Distribute ‘Peace Bags’ to SCV Students
In a socially distanced, drive-thru event, a number of Santa Clarita Valley organizations came together Thursday to distribute “peace bags” to students, with the hopes of spreading joy, positivity and community engagement.
Organizations, Volunteers Distribute ‘Peace Bags’ to SCV Students
Parents Share Concern Over Sequoia School Plan
The William S. Hart Union High School District discussed the move of Sequoia School during its board meeting Wednesday.
Parents Share Concern Over Sequoia School Plan
SCV Deputies Nab Wanted Felon, Arrest Auto Theft Suspects
In separate incidents, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a wanted felon and his companion on felony warrants last week and three suspects on auto theft charges Friday and over the weekend.
SCV Deputies Nab Wanted Felon, Arrest Auto Theft Suspects
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Heritage Junction) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
Relief Coming to L.A. County’s Nonprofit Arts Organizations
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Wednesday that it will receive a $10 million allocation from the $1.220 billion CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds awarded to Los Angeles County by the U.S. Treasury for COVID-19-related expenditures (Spending Plan).
Relief Coming to L.A. County’s Nonprofit Arts Organizations
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline Countywide; 4,692 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 51 new deaths and 2,645 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,692 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline Countywide; 4,692 Cases in SCV
Aug. 12: Compliance Plan to Enforce Health Office Orders Webinar
Compliance with the Health Officer Orders is paramount for the long-term reopening of many economic sectors while ensuring the public health and safety of residents, which includes consumers and those who make up the workforce of these sectors.
Aug. 12: Compliance Plan to Enforce Health Office Orders Webinar
The MAIN Seeking Contestants for ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Show
The MAIN in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals to share their talents in the upcoming online edition of “You’re The Best,” on Facebook.
The MAIN Seeking Contestants for ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Show
Aug. 12: Drive-Thru Food Distribution at Castaic Sports Complex
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with the L.A. Regional Food Bank and the County of Los Angeles, is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex & Aquatic Center on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Aug. 12: Drive-Thru Food Distribution at Castaic Sports Complex
Sept. 12: Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s ‘Evening Under the Stars’ Goes Virtual
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is proud to present their 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction. However, this year’s event will have a different look.
Sept. 12: Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s ‘Evening Under the Stars’ Goes Virtual
Two Newhall Spot Fires Quickly Doused
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to two brush fires early Saturday morning in Newhall, officials said.
Two Newhall Spot Fires Quickly Doused
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
2012 - Canyon Country resident Allyson Felix wins gold medal in 200-meter sprint at London Olympics, then adds two more team gold medals (4x100m relay Aug. 10 [WR] & 4x400m relay Aug. 11). [story]
Allyson Felix
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 21st Fatality at Henry Mayo; 4,650 SCV Cases to Date
L.A. County Public Health on Friday confirmed 53 new deaths and 3,116 new cases of COVID-19 as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 21st COVID-related fatality.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 21st Fatality at Henry Mayo; 4,650 SCV Cases to Date
