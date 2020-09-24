Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)

L.A. County Parks invites all girls ages 11-18 to join us for the 5th annual iMatter: Girls Empowerment Conference, an annual tradition that encourages girls to turn up the volume on their own voices and believe in a life of possibilities by building their confidence, exploring pathways to college, and expanding their career goals.
Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October.
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller and buyer in the off-market sale of Valencia Atrium, an institutional quality Class-A, three-story, office building located in Valencia.
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Rekindling the state’s fight against climate change after a spate of monumental wildfires have left Californians breathing ash and smoke for weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday outlawed the sale of new gas and diesel cars starting in 2035.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 40 new deaths, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita, and 810 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,847 cases in the SCV.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for highly talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise to the community and provide an opportunity for others to learn new skills, stay active and healthy, and have a great time.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB virtual workshop to the business community, with the first series beginning Friday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 a.m.
The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to come together for a virtual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military members and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Erika Kauzlarich-Bird, former Southland Regional Association of Realtors president and lifelong Santa Clarita resident, joined Compass, an innovative real estate brokerage, this summer to help SCV families find their next dream home.
