Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
September 24
| Thursday, Sep 24, 2020

1855 – Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon’s Station (for stagecoaches) near today’s Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 31 new deaths and 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,892 cases in the SCV.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
One person died Wednesday in Castaic after a vehicle fell off the southbound side of Interstate 5, plunging 400 feet down below.
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
L.A. County Parks invites all girls ages 11-18 to join us for the 5th annual iMatter: Girls Empowerment Conference, an annual tradition that encourages girls to turn up the volume on their own voices and believe in a life of possibilities by building their confidence, exploring pathways to college, and expanding their career goals.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October.
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller and buyer in the off-market sale of Valencia Atrium, an institutional quality Class-A, three-story, office building located in Valencia.
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Rekindling the state’s fight against climate change after a spate of monumental wildfires have left Californians breathing ash and smoke for weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday outlawed the sale of new gas and diesel cars starting in 2035.
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
Now is the time to get involved in the first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul, coming up on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Help our Neighbors Build a Bridge to Home this Holiday Season.
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
Santa Clarita is officially looking into creating and operating its own public health department, but not all City Council members agreed.
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has appointed Joseph I. Castro, Ph.D., to serve as the eighth chancellor of the California State University.
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Omar Conejo Fernandez.
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Dreams really did come true for Valencia High School alum Jared Oliva, who made it to the big leagues as a Pittsburgh Pirate this week.
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Medical Examiners Identify Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Acton Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Allen Gaitan, a 41-year-old from Palmdale, as the man who died in a solo-vehicle traffic collision Sunday night.
Medical Examiners Identify Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Acton Crash
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 58th SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,847
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 40 new deaths, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita, and 810 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,847 cases in the SCV.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 58th SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,847
L.A. County Parks Seeking Instructors for Winter Programs
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for highly talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise to the community and provide an opportunity for others to learn new skills, stay active and healthy, and have a great time.
L.A. County Parks Seeking Instructors for Winter Programs
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Sept. 25: GrowthCLUB Business Planning Virtual Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB virtual workshop to the business community, with the first series beginning Friday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 a.m.
Sept. 25: GrowthCLUB Business Planning Virtual Workshop
Animal Care & Control Continues to Shelter Animals Affected by Bobcat Fire
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) continues to provide safe sheltering for animals as a result of the recent Bobcat Fire.
Animal Care & Control Continues to Shelter Animals Affected by Bobcat Fire
Sept. 23: Hart District Virtual Special Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a virtual special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 8:00 a.m.
Sept. 23: Hart District Virtual Special Meeting
Nov. 11: Santa Clarita Online Veteran’s Day Ceremony
The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to come together for a virtual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military members and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Nov. 11: Santa Clarita Online Veteran’s Day Ceremony
City Expected to Approve Funding for SCV Senior Center, The MAIN
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to approve funding for the Santa Clarita Valley senior center, as well as The MAIN, during Tuesday’s meeting.
City Expected to Approve Funding for SCV Senior Center, The MAIN
Lifelong SCV Resident, Longtime Realtor Erika Kauzlarich-Bird Joins Compass
Erika Kauzlarich-Bird, former Southland Regional Association of Realtors president and lifelong Santa Clarita resident, joined Compass, an innovative real estate brokerage, this summer to help SCV families find their next dream home.
Lifelong SCV Resident, Longtime Realtor Erika Kauzlarich-Bird Joins Compass
Registration Now Open for City’s ‘Run Santa Clarita’ Virtual Race Series
You’ve spent hours outside this summer, racking up countless miles on off-street trails, sidewalks and paseos, but are all those miles just a number sitting in your fitness tracker?
Registration Now Open for City’s ‘Run Santa Clarita’ Virtual Race Series
