header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 27
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
Two 4th Quarter TDs Lead Canyons Past Palomar 42-30
| Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Cougars Football
College of the Canyons wide receiver Andre Hunt hauls in his second touchdown of the game during the first half of the No. 5 Cougars' 42-30 victory over No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday night at Cougar Stadium. —Dylan Stewart/1550 Sports

 

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director 

College of the Canyons quarterback Tooni Ikahihifo tossed two fourth quarter touchdowns and the Cougars’ defense forced a pair of turnovers as No. 5 Canyons defeated visiting No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday.

Canyons (4-0) rolled up 542 yards of total offense, the majority of which came through the arm and legs of Ikahihifo, who was making his first collegiate start, and finished the game 19-of-34 for 355 yards and five passing touchdowns. The sophomore also added 87 yards on nine carries and a rushing touchdown.

Palomar (2-2) managed to put the Cougars in an unfamiliar position in the opening quarter, after the Comets forced a Cyrus Zuell fumble and went on to score on their opening drive to take a 6-0 lead. A bad snap on the PAT led to a failed 2-pt attempt.

The scoring play was significant in that it represented the first time Canyons has trailed this season.

That scenario proved to be short lived, however, with Ikahihifo going right back to Zuell on the next drive for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 3:44 to go in the opening quarter. Ty Morrison‘s PAT put the Cougars ahead 7-6.

Zuell was able to shake off the early miscue and rush for 34-yards on the scoring drive, including a big 17-year run, before finding the end zone. He finished the game with 10 carries for 53 yards to lead all Cougars running backs.

Canyons forced a Comets punt on the next series, but the ball hit the Palomar up man and ended up on the Comets’ four-yard line. Two plays later Ikahihifo plunged in behind his big offensive line on a sneak at the goal line. Morrison’s kick made it 14-6.

As it has all season, the Cougars offense once again showed the ability to strike quickly, needing just two plays to net its next touchdown. This time it was Ikahihifo connecting with wide receiver Andre Hunt for a 52-yard scoring strike. The play started as a screen pass near midfield and ended with Hunt streaking down the sideline into the end zone. Morrison again extended things with his PAT, 21-6.

Palomar got back into the game on the ensuing drive with Comet quarterback Zeke Payne able to string together an eight-play scoring drive, finding wide receiver Dennis Garrison for a 24-yard touchdown that put the score at 28-13 with 3:09 to go in the half.

That prompted a revival of the Ikahihifo to Hunt connection, with the QB and wide receiver able to hook up for another 50-yard scoring strike, this time up the right sideline on a well-placed ball that floated between two defenders.

The touchdown proved to be the final scoring play of the half and gave COC a 28-13 advantage heading into the halftime locker room.

Hunt finished the game with four catches for 137 yards and the two touchdowns.

The two teams exchanged punts to begin the second half before Payne was able to get Palomar back on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown, and ensuing PAT, that cut into the Cougars’ lead at 28-20.

A Palomar field goal two drives later put the score at 28-23 with 1:16 to go in the third quarter.

But Ikahihifo was quick to get back to work.

After a 41-yard connection to wide receiver Tiquan Gilmore put the ball in Comets territory, Ikahihifo targeted Zuell once again, with the sophomore running back able to take it 18-yards in for the touchdown. This time it was Andrew Oxlaj with the PAT to make it a 35-23 score.

Ikahihifo tossed a final touchdown, this one going to wide receiver Calvin Littles for 28-yards, with 9:16 to go in the game, bringing the sore to 42-23 after another Oxlaj PAT.

Littles, who leads all Cougars receivers with 17 catches, finished the game with four receptions for 51 yards.

Palomar mustered one final scoring drive as Payne tossed his second touchdown to Tyler Pye with 4:50 to go in the game. But it wasn’t enough, as Canyons emerged with the eventual 42-30 victory.

COC linebacker Jonathan Thomas was all over the field on Saturday night, registering six tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a pass break up. He continues to lead Canyons in total tackles.

Defensive lineman Henry Ikahihifo added a sack and a forced fumble to his season totals, which ranks him third in the state in quarterback takedowns.

Brian Snoek and Dre Falls both recovered fumbles for the Cougars and Julian Salazar recorded his first sack of the season.

The Cougars entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 5 in the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) poll released on Sept. 22. COC also checked in at No. 5 in the JC Athletic Bureau Head Coaches Poll, having moved up two spots from the previous week. Palomar began Saturday as the No. 21 ranked team in the CCCSIA poll and the No. 22 in the coaches poll.

Canyons has now started the season 4-0 for just the second time under head coach Ted Iacenda. Historically, COC has started the season 4-0 or better on seven occasions (2018, 2015, 2008, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2000) since the program was reinstated in 1998.

The Cougars will remain home to face defending state champion Riverside City College (3-1) on Saturday, Oct. 2. That game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m.

The two programs last met in the 2019 Southern California Football Association (SCFA) SoCal Championship game, with RCC winning and moving on to win the state title.

All Cougars home games will be live streamed to fans on the Cougars Sports Network through a broadcast partnership with SoCalCollegeSports.com. To watch archived footage of the week four live stream vs. Palomar click here.

For full game stats, click here.

COC Stats
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Two 4th Quarter TDs Lead Canyons Past Palomar 42-30

Two 4th Quarter TDs Lead Canyons Past Palomar 42-30
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
College of the Canyons quarterback Tooni Ikahihifo tossed two fourth quarter touchdowns and the Cougars' defense forced a pair of turnovers as No. 5 Canyons defeated visiting No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Football Continuing with Community Invite Tradition

Cougars Football Continuing with Community Invite Tradition
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
College of the Canyons is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougar football during the 2021 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s game vs. Palomar College free of charge.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Remain Unbeaten with 22-17 Win Against Fullerton

Cougars Remain Unbeaten with 22-17 Win Against Fullerton
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
College of the Canyons, No. 6, remained unbeaten on Saturday with the Cougars' defense coming away with four turnovers — including three straight interceptions to end the game — to defeat No. 8 Fullerton College 22-17 at Nathan Shapell Stadium.
FULL STORY...

CIF-SS Ranks Santa Clarita Christian Girls Volleyball No. 1

CIF-SS Ranks Santa Clarita Christian Girls Volleyball No. 1
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Midway through the 2021 season, the Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals girls’ volleyball team finds itself ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division 8.
FULL STORY...

SCV High School Football Week Five Preview

SCV High School Football Week Five Preview
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
If the teams are still having trouble figuring out their schemes, right now would be a very good time to turn it around: Foothill League competition starts next week.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArtian’s Lighting Design for Moulin Rouge! The Musical Earns Him First Tony
On Sunday, theater luminaries recognized achievements in Broadway at the 74th Tony Awards at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, after more than a year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CalArtian’s Lighting Design for Moulin Rouge! The Musical Earns Him First Tony
One Person Dead After RV Crashes into Santa Clara River Bed
One person died Monday after an RV hopped over a curb and crashed into the Santa Clara River bed in Canyon Country, according to officials.
One Person Dead After RV Crashes into Santa Clara River Bed
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 168th Death; SCV Cases Total 35,692
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced the 168th death from COVID-19, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 168th Death; SCV Cases Total 35,692
Two 4th Quarter TDs Lead Canyons Past Palomar 42-30
College of the Canyons quarterback Tooni Ikahihifo tossed two fourth quarter touchdowns and the Cougars' defense forced a pair of turnovers as No. 5 Canyons defeated visiting No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday.
Two 4th Quarter TDs Lead Canyons Past Palomar 42-30
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘This Sucks,’ ‘NCIS: L.A.,’ ‘Dollface,’ Nine Other Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘This Sucks,’ ‘NCIS: L.A.,’ ‘Dollface,’ Nine Other Productions
Hart High Parents Notified of Threat to School, Student Confesses
A Hart High School student confessed after a threat to the school was found Friday afternoon written inside a campus restroom, Principal Jason d’Autremont informed parents via email Monday.
Hart High Parents Notified of Threat to School, Student Confesses
Grand Princess Becomes First Ship to Set Sail from Port of L.A. Since 2020 Operations Pause
Princess Cruises sailed guests from the Port of Los Angeles Saturday, marking the first cruise vacation departure from San Pedro since the cruise industry’s pause in operations early last year.
Grand Princess Becomes First Ship to Set Sail from Port of L.A. Since 2020 Operations Pause
One Person Sent to Hospital After Reported Canyon Country Stabbing
One person was transported to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Canyon Country overnight.
One Person Sent to Hospital After Reported Canyon Country Stabbing
Californians Warned of DMV Text Message Scams
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds customers that it will never ask for personal information related to driver’s license number, Social Security number or financial information through text or unsolicited phone calls or email.
Californians Warned of DMV Text Message Scams
Today in SCV History (Sept. 27)
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
Today in SCV History (Sept. 26)
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
Today in SCV History (Sept. 25)
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Additional Victims Come Forward in Newhall Massage Therapist Sexual Assault Investigation
After news reports detailing sexual assault allegations against a Newhall massage therapist on Sept. 2, a half-dozen additional victims have come forward, according to sheriff’s investigators.
Additional Victims Come Forward in Newhall Massage Therapist Sexual Assault Investigation
Newsom Vetoes Agricultural Worker Union Elections Bill Opposed by Wilk
Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, welcomed news of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto of Assembly Bill 616 on Wednesday.
Newsom Vetoes Agricultural Worker Union Elections Bill Opposed by Wilk
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Announces Pfizer Booster Available to Eligible Residents; 35,524 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 32 new deaths and 1,238 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,524 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Public Health announced that eligible Los Angeles County residents can begin receiving their booster doses at any of the hundreds of sites offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Announces Pfizer Booster Available to Eligible Residents; 35,524 Total SCV Cases
Spectrum CRE Completes Ground Lease with Tenant In-N-Out Burgers
Yair Haimoff, SIOR and Randy Cude of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to announce a recent 71,874-square-foot ground lease located in Valencia, CA.
Spectrum CRE Completes Ground Lease with Tenant In-N-Out Burgers
County Begins Administering Pfizer Booster to Eligible Residents
Los Angeles County announced it is now administering Pfizer booster third doses after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in several population groups. The CDC also recommended a booster dose for those in high-risk occupational and institutional settings.
County Begins Administering Pfizer Booster to Eligible Residents
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Hospital Admittance Up 50%; SCV Cases Total 35,477
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital are once again urging those eligible to get vaccinated, as the hospital is experiencing a marked influx of COVID-19 patients, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Thursday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Hospital Admittance Up 50%; SCV Cases Total 35,477
Hazy SCV Skies from Sequoia Forest Fires
A “significant amount of smoke” from the Windy and KNP Complex fires northeast of Bakersfield in the Sequoia National Forest have entered the Los Angeles area, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the U.S. National Weather Service Los Angeles.
Hazy SCV Skies from Sequoia Forest Fires
Scarecrow Alley Coming to Old Town Newhall
Spookiness is on its way to Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Scarecrow Alley Coming to Old Town Newhall
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Health Report Nearing Final Process
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Technical Advisory Committee met Wednesday afternoon to discuss updates at the Val Verde landfill.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Health Report Nearing Final Process
Tickets Now on Sale for Bridge to Home’s 2021 Soup for the Soul Virtual Fundraiser
Following a record-breaking event in 2020 – Soup for the Soul will once again be presented virtually in 2021.
Tickets Now on Sale for Bridge to Home’s 2021 Soup for the Soul Virtual Fundraiser
Community Invited to Annual Evening of Remembrance
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance event will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 29, beginning with a Walk of Remembrance at 6:15 p.m., followed by the program at 6:45 p.m.
Community Invited to Annual Evening of Remembrance
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: